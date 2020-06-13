150 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL

Life in Dania Beach

Dania Beach is located in Broward County about five miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20-miles north of Miami, meaning all the big city amenities, attractions and nightlife are right next door, without all the hassle and expense of actually living there.

That doesn’t mean Dania Beach is completely without its own attractions. The beachfront West Lake Park has 3-miles of estuary mangroves, along with picnic shelters, ball fields, playgrounds and fishing docks. The downtown and western portions of town also have plenty options for shopping, dining and entertainment. There’s even a Boomers! family entertainment center in Dania Beach that has indoor games and activities, as well as an outdoor wooden roller coaster.

Unsurprisingly, outdoor recreation is king in Dania Beach. Its location on the Intracoastal Waterway makes it a great place for fishing of all kinds, and when the weather is inclement, you can check out the International Game Fish Association Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum.

But enough about your weekends, let’s talk real estate. Like many coastal communities on the Atlantic side of Florida, Dania Beach is home to three primary areas: the beach area, the city center, and the inland suburbs. Beachfront property is – brace yourself – the best and most expensive in the city. Surprised? Of course not! If you have the money, you’ll find a lot of resort-style condominiums and apartment rentals with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and spas. Best of all, you’ll be able to ride your bike or walk to the beach! Just make sure to get a good mat, you don’t want to track that sand in the house. Two bedrooms range from $1200-$1400.

Now there are going to be a lot of people that hate on the city center area between Highway 1 and I-95. A little searching and investigative work could go a long way, so long as you keep your wits about you and stay smart at night. Two bedrooms here range from $1000-$1200.

The closer you get to I-95 (and the farther north) the more suburban the neighborhoods will feel. These are nice areas, with great apartment rentals and rental homes. Prices for two bedrooms here are comparable to rentals located in the city center.

Because there are a lot of snowbirds that migrate to Dania Beach, many newer and beachfront apartment rentals will accommodate certain special needs, including furnished apartments and short-term leases. However, finding a pet-friendly apartment in this area can be a bit difficult. Allow yourself plenty of time if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend.

So welcome to Dania Beach! Enjoy all that this south Florida beach community has to offer!