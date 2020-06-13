150 Apartments for rent in Dania Beach, FL

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dania Beach
32 Units Available
Sheridan Ocean Club Apartments
1155 SE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
978 sqft
Minutes from the canal and US-1. Recently renovated to include updated appliances, patio or balcony in each unit, and new countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Hollywood Lakes
16 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Dania Beach
78 Units Available
The Place At Dania Beach
180 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,648
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,888
2270 sqft
Located minutes away from South Florida's most beautiful beaches, The Place at Dania Beach is the city's premier apartment rental community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
625 NE 2nd St
625 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
NICE STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT IN EXCELLENT EAST OF US1 NEIGHBORHOOD LESS THAN ONE MILE TO THE BEACH. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, MARINA AND THE CASINO. $1,100 A MONTH INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER, CABLE TV AND WIFI. ANNUAL LEASE. EASY TO SHOW.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
24 SW 13th St
24 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
2371 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 SW 13th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3071 SW 45th St
3071 Southwest 45th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
COZY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH GUEST HOUSE ON THE WATER. COMPLETELY UPDATED BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WALK IN CLOSETS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT PROPERTY. PRIVATE ENTRANCE. PARKING SPACES IN FRONT.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
254 E DANIA BEACH BL
254 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
The building is located east of US 1 on Dania Beach Boulevard and is just down the street from the beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
37 NE 2nd Ave
37 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1660 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 37 NE 2nd Ave in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
1350 SE 3rd Ave
1350 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1022 sqft
AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRIGHT & SPACIOUS UNIT WITH HIGH CEILINGS! FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS WITH FOUNTAIN VIEW IN EVERY ROOM.. GREAT SPLIT BEDROOMS  OPEN LAYOUT.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
348 S Federal Hwy
348 Federal Highway, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
655 sqft
NICE AND CLEAN ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH CORNER UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN DANIA BEACH. SMALL FRIENDLY, SECURE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY POOL. ON BUS LINE. CENTRAL AIR, BEAUTIFUL COURTYARD. EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND THE BEACH.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
103 SE 5th St
103 Southeast 5th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2582 sqft
LARGE AND CLEAN UNIT IN A TRIPLEX EAST DANIA BEACH. GOOD LOCATION, CLOSE TO BEACHES! LARGE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAILESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TILES THROUGHOUT . PERFECT FOR A LARGE FAMILY.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
101 SE 3rd Ave
101 Southeast 3rd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1190 sqft
Immaculate furnished two bedroom,two bath 55 years of age and over building Quiet and serene view of the water and fountain. Ready to move in after screening by the condo association.Carpeted throughout ,tiled balcony and kitchen.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
609 E SHERIDAN ST
609 East Sheridan Street, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1110 sqft
AVAILABLE MOVE-IN AUG 1, LIVE 1 MILE TO THE BEACH! UPGRADED 2/2 SPLIT FLOOR PLAN IN DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT. REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM SHOWER. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOP & NEWER STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. FEATURES FRONT LOADING WASHER & DRYER.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
134 SW 5th Ct
134 Southwest 5th Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1068 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bath, single family home with washer and dryer, recently painted throughout. Fenced in backyard and hurricane shutters on the home. Located in Dania Beach.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
357 SE 6th St
357 Southeast 6th Street, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2095 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 357 SE 6th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4608 SW 28th Ave
4608 Southwest 28th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2424 sqft
Welcome to the hidden community of Avon Heights. Home is a spacious 3BD/2BA with large Den/Office. Renovated home features tile throughout, an open floor plan through living room, kitchen and dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
5269 SW 40th Ave
5269 Southwest 40th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1060 sqft
*VACANT* This beautifully updated 2/2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
2337 Anchor Ct
2337 Anchor Court, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1382 sqft
GORGEOUS FURNISHED/TURNKEY RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT VILLAS AT HARBOR ISLES**DESIRABLE 3/3 CORNER TOWNHOME. UPGRADED UNIT WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OVERLOOKING A BEAUTIFUL LAKE.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
31 SW 10th St
31 Southwest 10th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
Private cottage in the rear of the house located near shopping, transportation, and schools. Electric and Water are $100 a month paid with the rent. Open layout with some updates done. It shares a front patio with some sitting with the other units.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
22 SE 3rd Ter
22 Southeast 3rd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
564 sqft
SPACIOUS 1BED/1BATH EAST US1 UNIT WITH NATURAL SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT. COMPLETELY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY. WATER,SEWER AND TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. NEW WINDOW AC UNITS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. COMMUNITY POOL AND LAUNDRY FACILITY ON SITE.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
4914 Schooner Dr
4914 Schooner Drive, Dania Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1391 sqft
Upgraded, Spacious and Fabulous! 2 Story Townhouse for Rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths and Half Guest Bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
212 Southwest 2nd Terrace - 1
212 Southwest 2nd Terrace, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 2/1 5 min to the beach & airport!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
330 SW 13th St
330 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Tiny House near beach, airport & cruise port. the unit is completely furnished . Electricity , water & WiFi are included. Washer and dryer available FIRST MONTH , LAST , AND SECURITY REQUIRED FOR YEARLY RENTAL
City GuideDania Beach
Welcome to Dania Beach, Florida. Located on the Atlantic Coast, this small community has plenty to offer in terms of entertainment and apartments for rent. Now let’s take a look at some neighborhoods and find you the home of your dreams!
Life in Dania Beach

Having trouble with Craigslist Dania Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Dania Beach is located in Broward County about five miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20-miles north of Miami, meaning all the big city amenities, attractions and nightlife are right next door, without all the hassle and expense of actually living there.

That doesn’t mean Dania Beach is completely without its own attractions. The beachfront West Lake Park has 3-miles of estuary mangroves, along with picnic shelters, ball fields, playgrounds and fishing docks. The downtown and western portions of town also have plenty options for shopping, dining and entertainment. There’s even a Boomers! family entertainment center in Dania Beach that has indoor games and activities, as well as an outdoor wooden roller coaster.

Unsurprisingly, outdoor recreation is king in Dania Beach. Its location on the Intracoastal Waterway makes it a great place for fishing of all kinds, and when the weather is inclement, you can check out the International Game Fish Association Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum.

But enough about your weekends, let’s talk real estate. Like many coastal communities on the Atlantic side of Florida, Dania Beach is home to three primary areas: the beach area, the city center, and the inland suburbs. Beachfront property is – brace yourself – the best and most expensive in the city. Surprised? Of course not! If you have the money, you’ll find a lot of resort-style condominiums and apartment rentals with tons of amenities, including gyms, pools and spas. Best of all, you’ll be able to ride your bike or walk to the beach! Just make sure to get a good mat, you don’t want to track that sand in the house. Two bedrooms range from $1200-$1400.

Now there are going to be a lot of people that hate on the city center area between Highway 1 and I-95. A little searching and investigative work could go a long way, so long as you keep your wits about you and stay smart at night. Two bedrooms here range from $1000-$1200.

The closer you get to I-95 (and the farther north) the more suburban the neighborhoods will feel. These are nice areas, with great apartment rentals and rental homes. Prices for two bedrooms here are comparable to rentals located in the city center.

Because there are a lot of snowbirds that migrate to Dania Beach, many newer and beachfront apartment rentals will accommodate certain special needs, including furnished apartments and short-term leases. However, finding a pet-friendly apartment in this area can be a bit difficult. Allow yourself plenty of time if you’re relocating with a four-legged friend.

So welcome to Dania Beach! Enjoy all that this south Florida beach community has to offer!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dania Beach?
The average rent price for Dania Beach rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,020.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dania Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the Dania Beach area include Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dania Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dania Beach from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

