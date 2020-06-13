843 Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL📍
Finding something beautiful is not a problem in Miami. You will be glad to know that Ives Estates is generally a safe, family-friendly, and pet-friendly neighborhood just a 15-mile jaunt from the bustle of downtown Miami. Ives Estates boasts designer-serviced apartments, neighborhood shopping malls and stores, and the elegance of the Miami-Dade County beaches. At Ives Estates, you can enjoy an active Miami lifestyle in a place that is comfortable, relaxing, and gorgeous. If that's your thing. Ives Estates has everything to make daily life enjoyable--from local hangouts to beautiful scenery. It is conveniently located within minutes from schools, restaurants, malls, key highways, and the airport. Also, it is a great destination for students--oh, and the occasional spring breaker--as Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University are within close proximity.
Having trouble with Craigslist Ives Estates? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Searching for apartments in Ives Estates is moderately easier and less expensive than other regions of equal size such as West Park, Ojus, and Hallandale Beach. Therefore, have no fear when looking for a rental property. Rental homes in this region are privately owned, so you might never know if you are the kind of tenant the owner is looking for--which may lead to a price break. Also, home owners are very considerate in terms of cost and will require you to move in soon as possible to avoid losing monthly rent. Therefore, you could easily negotiate your price--so you might want to practice your negotiation skills ahead of time. However, winter is the best season to search for apartment, when there are few students, if any, and minimal vacation activity.
Consider taking a physical search for apartments
Do not get satisfied with the online or newspaper searches for apartments in Ives Estates. Walk or drive around the area, since some of the apartment owners will never list their vacant apartments online. They're sneaky like that. By physically looking around for vacant apartment signs or hiring an apartment locator to assist you in the search, you might stumble upon a hidden gem. Literally, it could be right under your nose.
How much will it cost?
The average Ives Estates home price is moderately more expensive than those of most neighborhoods in Florida. However, with the eclectic neighborhoods and relaxing elegant rental properties, residents are comfortable with the current rental rates. They range from single studios to 2-bedroom apartments.
Be prepared
The demand for houses is very high, especially in the summer. Also, apartments here are very attractive and desirable, so the probability is that if you like anapartment somebody else will want it, too. Be prepared to place down payments as soon as you find a place you like. Remember to carry along documents including rental application, creditreport, resumes, and security deposit in the form ofa cashier's check. Most people in Ives Estates do not accept personal checks. That's so twentieth century.
Do not make afixed budget
Most of the newly serviced apartmentsfeatureupgraded appliance packages, Internet connection,telephone connection,hot water systems, and fitness centers that are all exclusive of the monthly rent. Therefore, plan your budgetto be slightly flexible in order to not lose out on your dream apartment.
Beverley Beach: Are you in search of a coastal setting? Love the smell of seashells and salt water? If so, this might be a perfect neighborhood for you. Located on the water, it's filled with recreation facilities with stunning views--hope you're into amazing sunrises and panoramas of the Atlantic Ocean. In addition to being on the waterfront, Beverley Beach is a very seafaring neighborhood, which gives it the feel of a small sailing or seaside town. $$$$
Aventura: This neighborhood is considered a solid choice for executives: A lot of people who come from a good education and have high-level careers live here. Yup. You'll see a lot of top dogs, bigwigs, and head honchos around these parts. The spacious homes are a major draw to this area. Most neighborhoods are a combination of housing types and real estates, but here it is almost completely dominated by big apartment complexes. $$$$
Sunny Isles Beach: With a 78 percent vacancy rate, available apartments or rental homes are not hard to find in Sunny Isles Beach neighborhood. This is a vacation area that is occasionally filled with students, who are of course working hard. On their tans. If you choose this neighborhood, you 'll probably have a good amount of choice in where you want to live. $$$
North Miami Beach: North Miami Beach is a comfortable gated waterfront community of luxury apartments. Located among lush gardens, North Miami Beach offers spacious 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in convenient locations. $$$$$
While most of the region's streets are walkable or accessible by bike, getting around in Ives Estates and its adjacent neighborhood is just like sailing across the Atlantic with a canoe. Not as simple as you might think. Here people drive their way to work, beaches, stores, and even coffee shops. Maybe even to the mailbox down the street. However, public transport systems are available. Ives Estates has a quiet, suburban feel--it can seem like a retreat from the hustle and bustle of Miami. The best part about it, though, besides its scenic outdoor beauty, is its proximity to everything exciting. Yes, everything. Rest your head in peace and quiet at night, but during the day, soak up sun on the nearby beaches or dance at South Beach's raucous nightclubs in the evening. All here, at Ives Estates