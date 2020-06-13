Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 AM

843 Apartments for rent in Ives Estates, FL

California Club

1 of 8


1 Unit Available
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace
1275 Northeast 204th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Beautiful huge renovated corner property 3 min from Aventura and 5 min from the beach. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!! I95 north and south 1 min from the property on Ives Road.




California Club
1 Unit Available
471 Ives Dairy Rd C204
471 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1428 sqft
Unit C204 Available 09/15/20 2B/2Ba gorgeous condo in North Miami Beach - Property Id: 295312 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with AMAZING VIEWS Unit features, two bedrooms two full baths, spacious living/dining area, fully equipped kitchen, large master




1 Unit Available
1280 NE 214th St
1280 Northeast 214th Street, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1166 sqft
Single Family Home - Property Id: 288647 This property is located in Ives Estates. close to A+ schools, public transportation and shopping. Home features family room, laundry room with washer and dryer. Huge back yard with fruit trees.




California Club
1 Unit Available
427 NE 194th Ter
427 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE AND FABULOUS LOCATION IN GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, AVENTURA ISLES ON IVES DAIRY ROAD,CLOSE TO I95 AND TURNPIKE. GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT.




California Club
1 Unit Available
978 NE 193rd Ter C978
978 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Amazing Diamond model featuring 5 bedroom 3 bath. Single Family is located in a cul-de-sac with a private huge yard at Aventura Isles, a gate community.




1 Unit Available
20921 NE 13th Pl
20921 Northeast 13th Place, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1259 sqft
Great 3/2 home close to everything: Newly renovated , BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATH ROOMS ! minutes to I-95, Palmetto, 441, Turnpike and the beaches. Home is in excellent conditions and in a great area with great schools.




California Club
1 Unit Available
873 NE 195th St
873 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
Amazing water views. One of the largest units around. Enjoy this spacious 2/2 w office/den space. Hurricane impact windows, monitored security, elevator just steps away along with the laundry, trash and storage. No pets allowed.




California Club
1 Unit Available
19276 NE 8th Ct
19276 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
AMAZING FULLY UPGRADED CUL DE SAC 4 BEDROOM POOL HOME HIGHLY DESIREABLE CUL DE SAC LOCATION WITH OVERSIZED LOT AND DRIVEWAY IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA ISLES! Bring your client to this amazing home in aventura isles minutes from all the city has to




California Club
1 Unit Available
940 NE 199th St
940 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Very large and beautiful apartment in great and safe 55+community. Updated kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, range-e and microwave. New a/c and electric water heater. Best price! Easy to rent. Only 3.




California Club
1 Unit Available
907 NE 199TH ST APT 204
907 NE 199th St, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
835 sqft
BEAUTIFUL UNIT 2/2 TOTALLY UPGRADED LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO 1-95, TO AVENTURA MALL AND SUNNY ISLES BEACH AND GREAT SCHOOLS. Totally re-done on 2013




California Club
1 Unit Available
20840 San Simeon Way
20840 San Simeon Way, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
2BED 2BATH CONDO UNIT WITH AN SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEW AND SKYLINE VIEW, GATED GUARDED COMMUNITY, POOL, WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT, LARGE ROOMS, DOUBLE SINKS IN BATHROOM, UPDATED KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.




California Club
1 Unit Available
426 NE 194th Ter
426 Northeast 194th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDS 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOUSE IN AVENTURA ISLES GATED COMMUNITY. GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FENCED PATIO. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.




California Club
1 Unit Available
984 NE 193rd Ter
984 Northeast 193rd Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2361 sqft
Kids & Adults paradise! This 4 Bed, 2.5 Baths home is located at a large cul de sac lot (one of the largest backyards).




1 Unit Available
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1469 sqft
1041 Northeast 210th Terrace, Miami, FL 33179 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2-story townhome in quiet community.




California Club
1 Unit Available
900 NE 195th St
900 Northeast 195th Street, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2/2 UNFURNISHED (SPLIT FLOOR PLAN) ON A CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR (NO ELEVATOR NEEDED!) BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS THROUGHOUT (UNUSED & NEVER LIVED IN!) BRAND NEW LIGHT & BRIGHT PORCELAIN FLOORING THROUGHOUT (INCLUDING BALCONY) BRAND NEW APPLIANCES & FULL




California Club
1 Unit Available
807 NE 199th St
807 Ives Dairy Road, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 1ST FLOOR. SCREENED PATIO. WALK TO SHOPPING. EXCELLENT RATED SCHOOLS.




1 Unit Available
21340 NE 8th Ct
21340 Northeast 8th Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Villa 2 beds and 2 bath, Totally renovated kitchen, baths with washer and dryer in unit, ceramic floor and very spacious rooms with clothes. Patio Credit score 600 and up. No pets. The water bill is not included with rent.




California Club
1 Unit Available
20210 NE 3rd Ct
20210 Northeast 3rd Court, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Apartments completely renewed, new cabinets, granite counter tops, laminate floors, inside 24 hours security, community pool and Jacuzzi.




California Club
1 Unit Available
612 NE 207
612 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Brand new neighborhood in Aventura, BRAND NEW UNIT, close to I95 , Aventura and the beaches, excellent schools. Steel appliances,




California Club
1 Unit Available
683 NE 206th Ter
683 Northeast 206th Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Close to Aventuara , the New Hard Rock , Close to Malls Restaurants and Hospitals . Great Property to show .




California Club
1 Unit Available
469 NE 207th Ln
469 Northeast 207th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Clean, well kept and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Corner condo on the ground floor! Both bedrooms have walk-in closets with tile throughout. Screened in patio with community pool across the street. Gated community.




California Club
1 Unit Available
376 NE 194th Ln
376 Northeast 194th Lane, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
TOWN HOUSE 3 BED 2 1/2 BATH IN @ AVENTURA ISLES 24 HOURS GATED ENTRY !!! COVERED GARAGE.




1 Unit Available
20721 NE 10th Ct
20721 Northeast 10th Court, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1812 sqft
Spacious and gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in a quiet and safe gated community of Ives Dairy Townhomes. Modern kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer inside unit.




California Club
1 Unit Available
779 NE 191st Ter
779 Northeast 191st Terrace, Ives Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
Property will be available on 08/01/2020.Beautiful single family home in a prestige community of Aventura Isles. This gorgeous 2 story home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, lake view, with a fully fenced yard and private pool with a Jacuzzi.
City GuideIves Estates
"We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /We could make something beautiful /Something that wouldn't be a problem /At least not in Miami." (- U2, "Miami")

Finding something beautiful is not a problem in Miami. You will be glad to know that Ives Estates is generally a safe, family-friendly, and pet-friendly neighborhood just a 15-mile jaunt from the bustle of downtown Miami. Ives Estates boasts designer-serviced apartments, neighborhood shopping malls and stores, and the elegance of the Miami-Dade County beaches. At Ives Estates, you can enjoy an active Miami lifestyle in a place that is comfortable, relaxing, and gorgeous. If that's your thing. Ives Estates has everything to make daily life enjoyable--from local hangouts to beautiful scenery. It is conveniently located within minutes from schools, restaurants, malls, key highways, and the airport. Also, it is a great destination for students--oh, and the occasional spring breaker--as Florida Memorial University and St. Thomas University are within close proximity.

Having trouble with Craigslist Ives Estates? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding an Apartment

Searching for apartments in Ives Estates is moderately easier and less expensive than other regions of equal size such as West Park, Ojus, and Hallandale Beach. Therefore, have no fear when looking for a rental property. Rental homes in this region are privately owned, so you might never know if you are the kind of tenant the owner is looking for--which may lead to a price break. Also, home owners are very considerate in terms of cost and will require you to move in soon as possible to avoid losing monthly rent. Therefore, you could easily negotiate your price--so you might want to practice your negotiation skills ahead of time. However, winter is the best season to search for apartment, when there are few students, if any, and minimal vacation activity.

Consider taking a physical search for apartments

Do not get satisfied with the online or newspaper searches for apartments in Ives Estates. Walk or drive around the area, since some of the apartment owners will never list their vacant apartments online. They're sneaky like that. By physically looking around for vacant apartment signs or hiring an apartment locator to assist you in the search, you might stumble upon a hidden gem. Literally, it could be right under your nose.

How much will it cost?

The average Ives Estates home price is moderately more expensive than those of most neighborhoods in Florida. However, with the eclectic neighborhoods and relaxing elegant rental properties, residents are comfortable with the current rental rates. They range from single studios to 2-bedroom apartments.

Be prepared

The demand for houses is very high, especially in the summer. Also, apartments here are very attractive and desirable, so the probability is that if you like anapartment somebody else will want it, too. Be prepared to place down payments as soon as you find a place you like. Remember to carry along documents including rental application, creditreport, resumes, and security deposit in the form ofa cashier's check. Most people in Ives Estates do not accept personal checks. That's so twentieth century.

Do not make afixed budget

Most of the newly serviced apartmentsfeatureupgraded appliance packages, Internet connection,telephone connection,hot water systems, and fitness centers that are all exclusive of the monthly rent. Therefore, plan your budgetto be slightly flexible in order to not lose out on your dream apartment.

Local Neighborhoods

Beverley Beach: Are you in search of a coastal setting? Love the smell of seashells and salt water? If so, this might be a perfect neighborhood for you. Located on the water, it's filled with recreation facilities with stunning views--hope you're into amazing sunrises and panoramas of the Atlantic Ocean. In addition to being on the waterfront, Beverley Beach is a very seafaring neighborhood, which gives it the feel of a small sailing or seaside town. $$$$

Aventura: This neighborhood is considered a solid choice for executives: A lot of people who come from a good education and have high-level careers live here. Yup. You'll see a lot of top dogs, bigwigs, and head honchos around these parts. The spacious homes are a major draw to this area. Most neighborhoods are a combination of housing types and real estates, but here it is almost completely dominated by big apartment complexes. $$$$

Sunny Isles Beach: With a 78 percent vacancy rate, available apartments or rental homes are not hard to find in Sunny Isles Beach neighborhood. This is a vacation area that is occasionally filled with students, who are of course working hard. On their tans. If you choose this neighborhood, you 'll probably have a good amount of choice in where you want to live. $$$

North Miami Beach: North Miami Beach is a comfortable gated waterfront community of luxury apartments. Located among lush gardens, North Miami Beach offers spacious 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent in convenient locations. $$$$$

Living in Ives Estates

While most of the region's streets are walkable or accessible by bike, getting around in Ives Estates and its adjacent neighborhood is just like sailing across the Atlantic with a canoe. Not as simple as you might think. Here people drive their way to work, beaches, stores, and even coffee shops. Maybe even to the mailbox down the street. However, public transport systems are available. Ives Estates has a quiet, suburban feel--it can seem like a retreat from the hustle and bustle of Miami. The best part about it, though, besides its scenic outdoor beauty, is its proximity to everything exciting. Yes, everything. Rest your head in peace and quiet at night, but during the day, soak up sun on the nearby beaches or dance at South Beach's raucous nightclubs in the evening. All here, at Ives Estates

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ives Estates?
The average rent price for Ives Estates rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,150.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Ives Estates?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ives Estates include California Club.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ives Estates?
Some of the colleges located in the Ives Estates area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ives Estates?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ives Estates from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

