131 Cheap Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
441 Corridor
1 Unit Available
1521 N 59th Ter
1521 North 59th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
715 sqft
NOTE: Unit #A (West Door) "For Rent with 24 hour approval time" Electric, Water & Trash ARE Included in the Rent 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Apartment in 1/2 Duplex in Hollywood - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Kitchen and Living Areas on 1st Floor - Master

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2415 Lincoln St
2415 Lincoln Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
Bright, beautiful and spacious 1/1 centrally located to downtown Hollywood and Hollywood beach. Easy access to 95, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. A must see!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
515 S 20th Ave
515 South 20th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$925
450 sqft
Nice, studio with full size kitchen and terrazzo floors available for lease located three blocks from downtown Hollywood. Close to public transportation. Located midway between Miami and downtown Ft. Lauderdale.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
2320 N 19th Ave
2320 North 19th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
fantastic quiet 1/1 bedroom fully renovated new kitchen and s.s appliances wood floor close to shopping and major road five min from the beach a must see !!!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Central Beach
1 Unit Available
341 Monroe St
341 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,050
3744 sqft
This Studio Apt. includes all utilities (electric, water, trash and sewer). Just steps from Hollywood Beach and our famous Broadwalk and is a short ride to Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Casinos, Restaurants, Shopping and more.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Beach
1 Unit Available
1315 N Ocean Dr
1315 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Location, studio apartment just a couple of blocks from the ocean, unfurnished includes water and electric no parking.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2241 Monroe St
2241 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
1/1 Hollywood downtown area.The apartment consists of 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space and 1 bathroom. Kitchen totally redone. Tile floor in Living area. There is a private patio for entertainment. Shared Washer/Dryer. No Pets allowed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
509 S 21 Ave 201
509 South 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$950
Studio, all utilities included! - Property Id: 248624 509 S 21 Ave Hollywood 33020 Map the address before scheduling. All inclusive studio on the second floor of a mixed-use building with retail on the first floor.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2134 Lincoln Street
2134 Lincoln Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For more information and showings contact Steve 718-669-8297All offers need to be copied/submitted to the listing broker at contact@beycome.com

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2407 Mckinley St
2407 Mckinley Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Fantastic, quiet and spacious 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH apartment located in Hollywood close to major roads- amazing location!! Recently Updated. Rapid Approval, Tenant Pays Screening/Appl Fees Professionally managed. Tenant Must make 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Beverly Park
1 Unit Available
1451 South 66th Avenue
1451 Southwest 66th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
300 sqft
Furnished clean, one room efficiency with separate bathroom for rent

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central Beach
1 Unit Available
330 Arthur
330 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,100
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH AND BROADWALK - UNIQUE ONE STORY BUILDING W/ NO CONDO APPROVAL - REMODELED! FULLY FURNISHED- - TILE FLOORS - CLEAN & BRIGHT.
Results within 1 mile of Hollywood

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
625 NE 2nd St
625 Northeast 2nd Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
NICE STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT IN EXCELLENT EAST OF US1 NEIGHBORHOOD LESS THAN ONE MILE TO THE BEACH. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, MARINA AND THE CASINO. $1,100 A MONTH INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER, SEWER, CABLE TV AND WIFI. ANNUAL LEASE. EASY TO SHOW.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
24 SW 13th St
24 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
2371 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 SW 13th St in Dania Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
254 E DANIA BEACH BL
254 East Dania Beach Boulevard, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$1,050
400 sqft
The building is located east of US 1 on Dania Beach Boulevard and is just down the street from the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
31 SW 10th St
31 Southwest 10th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
500 sqft
Private cottage in the rear of the house located near shopping, transportation, and schools. Electric and Water are $100 a month paid with the rent. Open layout with some updates done. It shares a front patio with some sitting with the other units.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Atlantic Shores
1 Unit Available
1005 NE 10th St
1005 Northeast 10th Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
Studio
$899
1824 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
TOTATLLY RENOVATED EFFICIENCY IN THE HEART OF HALLANDALE BEACH. EASY TO SHOW. WATER AND ELECTRICITY INCLUDED.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
City Center
1 Unit Available
410 SE 2nd St
410 Southeast 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
GREAT 1/1.5 LARGE UNIT LOCATED RIGHT DOWN THE STREET FROM GULFSTREAM PARK....A COUPLE MINUTES FROM THE BEACHES AND AVENTURA MALL AND MAJOR OUTLETS ...***HOPA COMMUNITY*** A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
305 NE 2nd Ave
305 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
Studio
$995
Charming Studio guest house with modern kitchenette featuring quartz counter cook top. Fenced in private yard on a cul de sac road in East Dania. Seeking long term tenant. Owner Agent. Tenant to contribute 75/month for electric and water usage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
118 NW 8th Ave
118 Northwest 8th Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
COZY ONE BED/ONE BATH UNIT WITH KITCHEN AND DINING AREA IN THE DESIRABLE TOWN OF DANIA BEACH. BACKYARD PATIO FOR BBQ OR GARDEN. ACROSS THE STREET FROM PARK AND RECREATION CENTER WITH FIELDS, COURTS, AND POOL, AS WELL AS POLICE STATION.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Poinciana Park
1 Unit Available
2101 SE 4th Ave
2101 Southeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$900
Great Studio for rent unfurnished $900 Furnished $950, good location.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
55 SW 13th St
55 Southwest 13th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Fantastic, quiet and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located in Dania Beach close to major roads!!. Freshly painted, tile floors, lightly. there is a sitting outside area and big space for your comfort You must to see it!!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
13 NE 2nd Ave
13 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
**CONDO STUDIO EAST OF US-1 * SMALL QUIET GATED COMPLEX * EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO BEACHES * SHOPPING * AIRPORT * I-95 & 595
Results within 5 miles of Hollywood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,136 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,441 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hollywood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased slightly in Hollywood, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,441 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Hollywood.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

