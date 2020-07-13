342 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

AL
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
28 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,088
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
$
15 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
837 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
31 Units Available
Park East
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
29 Units Available
Hillcrest
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
66 Units Available
Royal Poinciana
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,807
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
Contact for Availability
Boulevard Heights
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1703 Adams Street
1703 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Huge 2/2 just South of Young Circle in desirable Hollywood East area. Tile floors, central air, 2 parking spaces, washer and dryer hook-up, cathedral ceilings. Near shopping, transportation, schools.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Park
6528 Fletcher Street
6528 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1101 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
6440 Roosevelt Street
6440 Roosevelt Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1144 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lawn Acres
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1425 Arthur Street
1425 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very private and spacious 1/1 with 1/2 bath. Close to Hollywood circle, golf course and beach. Quiet neighborhood. New paint through out rooms, tile floors and big windows in bedroom.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
5412 Arthur Street
5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3200 sqft
5412 Arthur Street Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in hollywood with beautiful pool - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in hollywood, great location beautiful backyard with pool Must see (RLNE5906956)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1800 Jackson 200
1800 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1270 sqft
Upscale living near YOUNG CIRCLE - Property Id: 307850 Gorgeous and spacious centrally located property - enjoy a jacuzzi tub, full W/D as well as bonus area off of your balcony! We proudly accept your pet without weight or breed restriction.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
2711 S Ocean Dr Unit 3300
2711 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2594 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS FROM THE 33TH FLOOR!!! Private Foyer. Huge living area with direct ocean views from floor to ceiling windows. 3 bedrooms with DIRECT OCEAN views & 3.5 BATHS. European Kitchen with Miele appliances and subzero refrigerator.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5502 Washington Street 302
5502 Washington St, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
920 sqft
Unit 302 Available 08/28/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149682 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
5500 Washington 212
5500 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 212 Available 08/14/20 Hollywood Square - Property Id: 149666 Come enjoy a newly updated apartment! And YES, ALL DOGS accepted, Any breed and weight! Come see us M-F 8:30 - 4PM We look forward to you calling Hollywood Square your new

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1400 Jackson St
1400 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1 sqft
3Beth/2 Bath.This charming home is sure to impress. In the fenced backyard, youll find beautiful tropical foliage and a patio for relaxing.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
419 S Crescent Dr
419 South Crescent Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 apartment in a quiet and central condo very safe and secure neighborhood. Five minutes from I-95, Tri-rail, Amtrak, 8 minutes to Florida Turnpike, and 10 minutes from the beach. 1 pet under 25 lbs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
1100 Tallwood Avenue
1100 Tallwood Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Ready for move in! Intimate 6 unit condominium. 2nd floor corner 2/2 with enclosed Florida room/porch. Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Water & basic cable included. Owner approved dogs. No size limit! With pool.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1404 Hollywood Boulevard
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1736 sqft
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Single-family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom (1736 SQFT).

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Driftwood
6470 Custer Street
6470 Custer Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1628 sqft
6470 Custer Street Apt #1, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.
Rent Report
Hollywood

July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,134 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,437 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Hollywood over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased marginally in Hollywood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

