Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

399 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL with gym

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,172
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Royal Poinciana
70 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3900 N Hills Dr
3900 North Hills Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, remodeled 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Located in the highly sought after Fairways of Emerald Hills. Beautiful new white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and extra cabinets. Large closets, private screened balcony great location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1830 Radius Dr
1830 Radius Dr, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
930 sqft
Downtown Hollywood. Two Bedroom Two bath partially furnished on Young Circle Park. Rooftop Pool, Gym, movie Theater. Walk to Publix and bike to the Beach.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1401 S Ocean Dr
1401 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
This Unit is "sheer perfection" & obvious when you See it the Very First time! Owner has personally overseen COMPLETE renovation! Top of Line LG appliances and Sparkling White Quartz Counter tops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
1201 S Ocean Drive
1201 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1990 sqft
INCREDIBLE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS PLUS INTERCOASTAL, LAKE, AND CITY VIEWS!!! Modern corner unit completely renovated open floor plan with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, designer lighting, decor, built-ins, and wall of windows facing the ocean!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3460 Emerson Ln
3460 Emerson Ln, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2909 sqft
Luxurious Two Story Coach Home Located In the Elegant Gated Community of The Preserve at Emerald Hills.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3725 S Ocean Dr
3725 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
GREAT LOCATION in Hollywood Beach! Fully Furnished, 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Ocean Front Building with Direct Ocean Access and Views. Lots of Closet Space, Granite Countertops & Tiled Floors. Laundry Facilities on each Floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1125 Pin Oak St
1125 Pin Oak Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2200 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT OFFERS 3 FULL BEDROOMS (2 GUEST BEDROOMS OPENED INTO 1 HUGE GUEST BEDROOM) AND 2.5 BATHS. ADDITIONAL OPEN LOFT THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS PLAY AREA, OR UPSTAIRS SITTING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1061 River Birch St
1061 River Birch Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1654 sqft
GORGEOUS 2/2.5 PLUS DEN/OFFICE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW WHITE CABINETS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
3348 Hollywood Oaks Dr
3348 Hollywood Oaks Drive, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
3651 sqft
Fantastic home in Hollywood Oaks, corner lot. The best floor plan with 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bathrooms, office, playroom, 2 car garage, pool and a yard. Incredible location.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
4010 S Ocean Dr
4010 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Never lived in, unfurnished and ready for move-in, this luxurious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo is for rent immediately.  This unit features closet system, lighting throughout and more.  Spectacular ocean view, intercoastal view and city views.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3001 S Ocean Dr
3001 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy gorgeous view of the Hollywood skyline & inter coastal, this spacious unit with large balcony... The kitchen is beautiful with granite counter tops.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3101 S Ocean dr
3101 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BREATHTAKING OCEAN & INTRACOASTAL VIEWS in this 5 STAR CONDO! TURN-KEY FURNISHED (OR UNFURNISHED upon request)! PRIVATE ELEVATOR takes you to this 2/2.5 CONDO w/EXPANSIVE BALCONY & MARBLE TILE FLOOR throughout has PERFECT OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3901 S Ocean Dr
3901 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
874 sqft
*MOVE IN READY*STUNNING OCEAN VIEW*FULLY FURNISHED*SHINE CERAMIC FLOOR THROUGHOUT*GLASS BALCONY*AMENITIES 2 POOL*GYM*SPA*VALET PARKING*WATER,CABLE AND INTERNET IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT*RAPID APPROVAL

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
2711 S Ocean Drive
2711 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2088 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Best Priced Rental in the Fabulous Trump Hollywood Bldg. Fully Furnished, Turnkey Unit has Incredible Ocean And Intracoastal Views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lawn Acres
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
140 S Dixie Hwy 921
140 S Dixie Hwy, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
SPACIOUS APARTMENT 2 FULL BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS - Property Id: 291678 SPACIOUS APARTMENT 2 FULL BEDROOMS 2 FULL BATHS AT THE MOST EXQUISITE BUILDING IN HOLLYWOOD, WITH TOP OF THE LINE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , ITALIAN CABINETS, GRANITE

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3800 S Ocean Dr
3800 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1270 sqft
ACROSS FROM BEACH, Large 2/2, . High floor with Canal. Many closets. L Tile floors.. Full service building. Heated pool, gym, courtesy bus. Close to shopping and airport. Indoor parking. Basic Cable Internet and Water Included on Rent

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 09:39am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3801 S Ocean Drive #PH 16
3801 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Penthouse 16P on the Tides at Hollywood Beach W/ beautiful city view but right on the beach. Wool floors throughout , fresh paint, 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths, nice kitchen. Tenant needs to be screen by HOA.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1900 Van Buren St
1900 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO OVERLOOKING THE POOL. LOCATED IN THE DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD AREA. MANY AMENITIES SUCH AS FITNESS CENTER, HEATED POOL, LIBRARY, BBQ AREA, CLUBHOUSE AND MORE. WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Hollywood, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hollywood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

