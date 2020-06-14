Apartment List
290 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL with garage

Hollywood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Royal Poinciana
70 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2414 MCKINLEY ST
2414 Mckinley Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1588 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21 - MAKE THIS SPACIOUS HOUSE YOUR HOME! 2/1.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM. NEW A/C - LARGE SCREENED PATIO AND FENCED YARD.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3460 Emerson Ln
3460 Emerson Ln, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2909 sqft
Luxurious Two Story Coach Home Located In the Elegant Gated Community of The Preserve at Emerald Hills.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Central Beach
1 Unit Available
101 N ocean
101 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,400
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This Condo is ready and easy to show! This can be rented and used for Airbnb on Day 1, price may increase if not for annual rental personal use. Very tight security getting in and 1 parking pass included that gives you access to garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3725 S Ocean Dr
3725 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
GREAT LOCATION in Hollywood Beach! Fully Furnished, 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Ocean Front Building with Direct Ocean Access and Views. Lots of Closet Space, Granite Countertops & Tiled Floors. Laundry Facilities on each Floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1125 Pin Oak St
1125 Pin Oak Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2200 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT OFFERS 3 FULL BEDROOMS (2 GUEST BEDROOMS OPENED INTO 1 HUGE GUEST BEDROOM) AND 2.5 BATHS. ADDITIONAL OPEN LOFT THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS PLAY AREA, OR UPSTAIRS SITTING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1061 River Birch St
1061 River Birch Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1654 sqft
GORGEOUS 2/2.5 PLUS DEN/OFFICE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW WHITE CABINETS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oakridge
1 Unit Available
3348 Hollywood Oaks Dr
3348 Hollywood Oaks Drive, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,950
3651 sqft
Fantastic home in Hollywood Oaks, corner lot. The best floor plan with 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bathrooms, office, playroom, 2 car garage, pool and a yard. Incredible location.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5619 FLETCHER ST
5619 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1549 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! FAST APPROVAL!*** A huge 3-2 house in Hollywood! It's been entirely repainted, and countertops were just redone! The house comes with 2 bathrooms, both of which have shower tub combinations.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
340 Elm St
340 Elm Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3228 sqft
Fantastic ocean and intracoastal roof deck views! 340 Elm features an elevator, sprawling kitchen, full sized garage, roof deck, and tasteful upgrades. Laundry room and guest bed on the first floor give way to second floor with wide open spaces.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
2711 S Ocean Drive
2711 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2088 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Best Priced Rental in the Fabulous Trump Hollywood Bldg. Fully Furnished, Turnkey Unit has Incredible Ocean And Intracoastal Views.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
441 Corridor
1 Unit Available
6045 Pierce St B
6045 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1500 sqft
Vielix Townhouses - Property Id: 294088 Brand new townhouse in the hear of Hollywood Fl 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Bath, 1-car garage, and a Dent. Close to major highways and walking distance to Elementary & High School. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
5412 Arthur St
5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3200 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Home in Family Friendly Area - Property Id: 292637 Spacious, completely renovated 4 bedroom, including 2 masters, 3 bath home in prime location - family friendly Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2815 Van Buren St
2815 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
See avideo online on https://youtu.be/yzbCAUVrHLw 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house off of Hollywood BLVD and 28th ave. 5 minute drive to to the beach. Garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom inside master bedroom.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3801 S Ocean Drive #PH 16
3801 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Penthouse 16P on the Tides at Hollywood Beach W/ beautiful city view but right on the beach. Wool floors throughout , fresh paint, 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths, nice kitchen. Tenant needs to be screen by HOA.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1900 Van Buren St
1900 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO OVERLOOKING THE POOL. LOCATED IN THE DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD AREA. MANY AMENITIES SUCH AS FITNESS CENTER, HEATED POOL, LIBRARY, BBQ AREA, CLUBHOUSE AND MORE. WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTS AND ENTERTAINMENT.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
951 Washington St
951 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath pool home in heart of Hollywood Lakes with large back yard and 2 car garage.Very clean and well maintained. Month to month until Dec 2020.Deposits and cleaning fees apply. Contact LA for availability.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
2201 S Ocean Dr
2201 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1050 sqft
Pictures yourself sipping coffee from the warmth of your cozy bed, while enjoying a spectacular Sunrise or sip a cocktail from the lounge on your balcony, contemplating the magnificent of a spectacular blend of red and purple shaded sky during a

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT ! THIS MODERN 4 BED+ DEN/OFFICE AND 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1816 Scott St
1816 Scott Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
East Hollywood Pool Home For Rent. Spacious 3br/2ba Main House with Laundry Room, Central AC, Wood Floors, Updated Kitchen PLUS a bonus Bungalow/Studio Apartment. Detached Two Car Garage Included, Long Driveway, Pool, Great Location Near US 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1920 Van Buren St
1920 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
All utilities are included Best location in the famous downtown Hollywood, Florida Lots of restaurants, stores, night clubs, supermarket, pharmacy, Liquor stores, Hospital and Churches.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
140 S Dixie Hwy
140 South Dixie Highway, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Spacious 3B/3B luxury townhome that can be used as Live/Work space. Largest model (400sqft bigger).

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1721 N 16th Ct
1721 North 16th Court, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3BD/ 2BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN , HUGE CLOSET MASTER BEDROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS TILES THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE, FANTASTIC SCREENED IN TILED PATIO. UNDERGROUND POOL WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER.
City Guide for Hollywood, FL

Hollywood: Home to the yearly Spring Marshmallow Drop--the only place city where 30,000 marshmallows drop out of the sky.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hollywood, FL

Hollywood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

