Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

194 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,176
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hillcrest
36 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Park East
30 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Royal Poinciana
70 Units Available
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,936
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
South Central Beach
1 Unit Available
339 S Oregon St
339 Oregon St, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
441 Corridor
1 Unit Available
1521 N 59th Ter
1521 North 59th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
715 sqft
NOTE: Unit #A (West Door) "For Rent with 24 hour approval time" Electric, Water & Trash ARE Included in the Rent 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom Apartment in 1/2 Duplex in Hollywood - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Kitchen and Living Areas on 1st Floor - Master

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2464 Rodman St
2464 Rodman Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1050 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rental in the heart of Hollywood. huge fenced yard with a big Mango tree & storage. This home is freshly painted in and out, newly updated bathrooms completely tiled.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
North Central Hollywood
1 Unit Available
2414 MCKINLEY ST
2414 Mckinley Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1588 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/21 - MAKE THIS SPACIOUS HOUSE YOUR HOME! 2/1.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM. NEW A/C - LARGE SCREENED PATIO AND FENCED YARD.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3460 Emerson Ln
3460 Emerson Ln, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2909 sqft
Luxurious Two Story Coach Home Located In the Elegant Gated Community of The Preserve at Emerald Hills.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1901 Pierce St
1901 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Make this white new painted, white tiles Place your New annual Home (with renewal option) overlooking all the Treetops. Steps away from Hollywood old Downtown (Restaurants, Nightlife) Only less than 2 miles away from Hollywood Beach, 15 min.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3725 S Ocean Dr
3725 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1270 sqft
GREAT LOCATION in Hollywood Beach! Fully Furnished, 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Ocean Front Building with Direct Ocean Access and Views. Lots of Closet Space, Granite Countertops & Tiled Floors. Laundry Facilities on each Floor.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4700 Washington St
4700 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
773 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1125 Pin Oak St
1125 Pin Oak Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2200 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE THAT OFFERS 3 FULL BEDROOMS (2 GUEST BEDROOMS OPENED INTO 1 HUGE GUEST BEDROOM) AND 2.5 BATHS. ADDITIONAL OPEN LOFT THAT IS PERFECT FOR AN OFFICE, KIDS PLAY AREA, OR UPSTAIRS SITTING ROOM. 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1411 GRANT
1411 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Bright and airy one bedroom one bath apartment, located east of US 1. Central A/C & heat, laminate floors, Large enclosed screened back patio and private yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1227 Hollywood Blvd
1227 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1914 sqft
FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. THIS SPACIOUS 2BDRM HOME OFFERS A GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 2 SEPARATE LIVING SPACES AND A KITCHEN IN THE CENTER OF THE HOME. 2 MASTER BEDROOM SUITES WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1501 Fletcher St
1501 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1290 sqft
Large corner fenced backyard perfect for entertainment and privacy. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. The main living areas feature a front sunroom, living, dining, rear Florida room, and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1551 Seagrape Way
1551 Seagrape Way, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1477 sqft
WONDERFUL 3/3 TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 FULL BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS. TILE FLOORS UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE GUEST BEDROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS BOTH WITH OWN FULL BATHROOMS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
South Central Beach
1 Unit Available
341 Monroe St
341 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,050
3744 sqft
This Studio Apt. includes all utilities (electric, water, trash and sewer). Just steps from Hollywood Beach and our famous Broadwalk and is a short ride to Ft. Lauderdale Airport, Casinos, Restaurants, Shopping and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3800 S Ocean Dr
3800 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1270 sqft
Fully renovated this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit features open kitchen with s/s appliances, high quality built-ins and cabinetry in bathrooms, natural stones, high impact windows. The balcony faces East and has some of the ocean view.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3900 N Hills Dr
3900 North Hills Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous fully remodeled 1 bedroom 1.5 bath condo. Located in the highly sought after Fairways of Emerald Hills. Beautiful new white kitchen with stainless steel appliances and extra cabinets.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1711 Funston St
1711 Funston Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH DUPLEX WITH LOTS OF STORAGE. EAST OF US1 AND JUST SOUTH OF HOLLYWOOD CIRCLE. TERRAZZO FLOORING THROUGHOUT. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH UPDATED BATHS. NEW IMPACT GLASS IN BONUS ROOM LOOKING OUT TO PATIO AREA.
City Guide for Hollywood, FL

Hollywood: Home to the yearly Spring Marshmallow Drop--the only place city where 30,000 marshmallows drop out of the sky.

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood FL. is a pleasant city with an easily livable population of a little under 141,000 individuals. With a variety of different areas with varying rental costs, moving to Hollywood shouldn't be too much of a difficulty. Sure, it's not a replica of the Hollywood we all know and love, but wrestling fanatics will recognize it as the home city of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler. That's good enough, right? Not even the weather is enough to chase people off since the average high around the summer months only sits around 90 degrees.

Having trouble with Craigslist Hollywood? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

