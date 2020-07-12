/
hollywood hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
724 Apartments for rent in Hollywood Hills, Hollywood, FL
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
28 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5412 Arthur Street
5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3200 sqft
5412 Arthur Street Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in hollywood with beautiful pool - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in hollywood, great location beautiful backyard with pool Must see (RLNE5906956)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
520 S Park Rd Apt 1224
520 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
841 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN HOLLYWOOD PARC! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND TILE IN THE BATHROOM AND KITCHEN! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS WITH A BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THE OPEN BALCONY! WALK-IN CLOSET! AMENITIES LIKE
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4323 Van Buren St
4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1807 N 40th Ave
1807 North 40th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1832 sqft
Must See! A beautifully renovated single family home; Minutes to Hollywood Memorial Hospital, minutes to Downtown Hollywood, many nearby Shopping Centers, TY Park, and Restaurants.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
3500 Harrison St
3500 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
THIS CORNER APT WILL NOT LAST ! Looking for a STABLE LONG TERM RENTER ONLY Super fast-RAPID-move in, Spotless apartment with lots of NATURAL LIGHT.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
419 S Crescent Dr
419 South Crescent Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 apartment in a quiet and central condo very safe and secure neighborhood. Five minutes from I-95, Tri-rail, Amtrak, 8 minutes to Florida Turnpike, and 10 minutes from the beach. 1 pet under 25 lbs.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
416 N Rainbow Dr
416 North Rainbow Drive, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Hollywood Hills! 4 Bedroom+Den and 3 Bath. Private Pool. Epoxy Floors. Remodeled Island Kitchen w Granite Counters. Master Bath upgraded. French Doors. 2 Ac units. Separate one for the master. Pretty Street in quiet hollywood hills.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5112 Hollywood Blvd
5112 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom unit updated and close to just about everything. This unit is located in a boutique building and ready to move in to immediately. Great location only minutes form the turnpike or I 95 and just minutes form presidential circle.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
420 S Park Rd
420 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful extra comfortable 2/2 condo in Pinehurst!! Nice gated community in most convenient location!! Just West of I-95 & South of Hollywood blvd!! Good size, nice layout, semi open kitchen area, big screened in balcony, washer & dryer inside!!
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
640 South Park Road
640 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
640 South Park Road Apt #26-4, Hollywood, FL 33021 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/19/2020. No pets allowed. 640 S PARK RD.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5424 Garfield St
5424 Garfield Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
Beautifully full updated Single Family Home plus an Efficiency for rent in the luxurious neighborhood of Hollywood Hills. This home is located in a very desirable area near the FT airport, shopping centers, malls, and many nice restaurants.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
550 S PARK RD
550 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spectacular 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom in desirable Hollywood Parc, ground floor, granite counter top, washer and dryer, inside the unit, large patio w/ extra storage. perfect location close to target, Publix, restaurants , I95 and FL Turnpike.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
460 S Park Rd
460 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom unit features nice open and bright layout, elegant tile flooring throughout, full size washer and dryer, open kitchen with bar area, dinning living-room separation, screened balcony, and much more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
470 S Park Rd
470 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRIGHT & SPACIOUS 2 BED 1 BATH! TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE SCREENED BALCONY. 24 HOUR GATED ENTRANCE, FULL GYM, POOL/SPA, RACQUETBALL, & BBQ AREA! GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO HIGHWAYS, INTERNATIONAL AIRPORTS AND BEACHES!! MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 650
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5001 Madison St
5001 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$3,700
This Hollywood Hills corner pool home features a massive, private, fully fenced backyard ideal for entertaining guests.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
4410 Buchanan St
4410 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Short Term Furnished Stays Available (30 day minimum). Escape crowded city living! Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home in Hollywood Hills. Split floor plan. Private, charming, spacious South Florida getaway with exquisite, sparkling pool.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5309 Hollywood Blvd
5309 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
SPECTACULAR TWO STORY CONDO... BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND LIVING AREA DOWNSTAIRS..REALLY CONVENIENT FOR PRIVACY. ALL TILED IN LIVING AREA WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATH. LOCATED BETWEEN I95 AND TURNPIKE AND MANY SHOPPING PLAZAS. GREAT LOCATION.
Results within 1 mile of Hollywood Hills
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
$
19 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,088
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
31 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
5083 Greenway Dr
5083 Greenway Dr, Broward County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2050 sqft
Be the first to occupy this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath corner townhouse with 2 car garage & tons of upgrades in Hillcrest. Enjoy beautiful lake views from the kitchen, living room, dining room & master bedroom.
