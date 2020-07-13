Amenities

We welcome you home to Sunset Palms Apartment Homes. Pleased to offer modern luxury and living convenience, we know you'll feel right at home the moment you arrive at our community. Our selection of studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans gives you premium options with spacious layouts up to an amazing 837 square feet. Our location in the prominent neighborhood of Hollywood, Florida, and our easy access to I-595, I-95 and the Florida Turnpike put every destination mere minutes away.



Enjoy the luxury of the ample storage space provided by our large closets featured in every bedroom. Take a breath of fresh air and enjoy the view from your very own generously sized patio. Stylish window coverings and an air conditioner in pristine condition make your new home move-in ready today. Your four-legged companions will enjoy the laid-back lifestyle Sunset Palms provides in our pet-friendly community. Please click on our pet policy and contact our leasing office for more information regarding possible restrictions.



You know Florida has perfect weather all year round, so spend more time in the Florida sunshine in our resort-style community. Whether you want to take a leisurely stroll, host an outdoor dinner, or enjoy recreational opportunities, Sunset Palms has it all. Make a splash and jump right into our sparkling swimming pool. Play all day on our basketball court and settle the rematch on the tennis court. Ideal for everyone, our community also boasts a fun-filled playground. Our centrally located laundry care center is fully stocked for your living convenience.



Explore the local sights like the Hard Rock Casino and Cafe just two miles away or brush up on local history at the Old Davie Historical Museum also just two miles away. Close to a wide variety of shops, boutiques, local eateries, fine dining, and entertainment, your life is set, day and night. Don't wait; apply today!