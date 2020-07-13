All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Sunset Palms

Open Now until 5pm
7400 Stirling Rd · (954) 329-1572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Summer Special --- Move in by 7-31-20 and receive $300 off your August Rent. Application and Admin Fee only $99.
Location

7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL 33024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1315 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Unit 1516 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Unit 0716 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0628 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 1323 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,224

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Unit 0717 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1020 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 1722 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 1221 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Palms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
hot tub
We welcome you home to Sunset Palms Apartment Homes. Pleased to offer modern luxury and living convenience, we know you'll feel right at home the moment you arrive at our community. Our selection of studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans gives you premium options with spacious layouts up to an amazing 837 square feet. Our location in the prominent neighborhood of Hollywood, Florida, and our easy access to I-595, I-95 and the Florida Turnpike put every destination mere minutes away.

Enjoy the luxury of the ample storage space provided by our large closets featured in every bedroom. Take a breath of fresh air and enjoy the view from your very own generously sized patio. Stylish window coverings and an air conditioner in pristine condition make your new home move-in ready today. Your four-legged companions will enjoy the laid-back lifestyle Sunset Palms provides in our pet-friendly community. Please click on our pet policy and contact our leasing office for more information regarding possible restrictions.

You know Florida has perfect weather all year round, so spend more time in the Florida sunshine in our resort-style community. Whether you want to take a leisurely stroll, host an outdoor dinner, or enjoy recreational opportunities, Sunset Palms has it all. Make a splash and jump right into our sparkling swimming pool. Play all day on our basketball court and settle the rematch on the tennis court. Ideal for everyone, our community also boasts a fun-filled playground. Our centrally located laundry care center is fully stocked for your living convenience.

Explore the local sights like the Hard Rock Casino and Cafe just two miles away or brush up on local history at the Old Davie Historical Museum also just two miles away. Close to a wide variety of shops, boutiques, local eateries, fine dining, and entertainment, your life is set, day and night. Don't wait; apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $299 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunset Palms have any available units?
Sunset Palms has 15 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunset Palms have?
Some of Sunset Palms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Palms is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special --- Move in by 7-31-20 and receive $300 off your August Rent. Application and Admin Fee only $99.
Is Sunset Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Palms is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Palms offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Palms offers parking.
Does Sunset Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sunset Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Palms have a pool?
Yes, Sunset Palms has a pool.
Does Sunset Palms have accessible units?
No, Sunset Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Palms has units with dishwashers.
