hollywood lakes
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:53 PM
174 Apartments for rent in Hollywood Lakes, Hollywood, FL
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
15 Units Available
Beach Walk at Sheridan
311 E Sheridan St, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
999 sqft
Great location near US-1, SR-A1A, Dania Beach, and Hollywood. Community has a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, swimming pool, and BBQ/Grill area. Units have in-home washer and dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1703 Adams Street
1703 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Huge 2/2 just South of Young Circle in desirable Hollywood East area. Tile floors, central air, 2 parking spaces, washer and dryer hook-up, cathedral ceilings. Near shopping, transportation, schools.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1642 Adams St
1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1425 Arthur Street
1425 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very private and spacious 1/1 with 1/2 bath. Close to Hollywood circle, golf course and beach. Quiet neighborhood. New paint through out rooms, tile floors and big windows in bedroom.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1637 Tyler St
1637 Tyler Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Beautifully restored 1 bed/1 bath in a charming historic building, two blocks east of downtown Hollywood and 2 minutes from the beach. Washer and dryer in-unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
702 S 17th Ave
702 South 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
850 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** The Jefferson is Hollywood's hottest new boutique rental community! Located less than two miles from the beach and walking distance to Young Circle, Hollywood Beach Golf Resort, Publix, Starbucks, and
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1435 Johnson St
1435 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1844 sqft
Beautiful home across from Hollywood Beach golf course. Updated, stunning private back yard, laundry on site, this home resonates pride of residency!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1705 JOHNSON ST UNITA
1705 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1 sqft
Ready to move, Fantastic opportunit, Location, Location, Across from Hollywwod Golf Course, Tile floor in the kitchen and bathrooo=ms, New appliances. Brokered And Advertised By: Yaffe International Realty Listing Agent: Ernesto FrostiP
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1230 Harrison St
1230 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Historical building in Beautiful Southlake. 2 bedroom 1 bath or a 1 bed w/den, family or media room.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1400 Jackson St
1400 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1 sqft
3Beth/2 Bath.This charming home is sure to impress. In the fenced backyard, youll find beautiful tropical foliage and a patio for relaxing.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
756 N 17th Avenue
756 North 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
416 sqft
Cozy studio apt in great East Hollywood location. Minutes to downtown and ideal for a person who enjoys nice bike rides to the beach. First and security moves you in with quick association approval required.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1739 Dewey
1739 Dewey St, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$875
Beautiful STUDIO 7 min to beach, 3 blocks from Downtown Hollywood. AC, new floors. Washer dryer on site. Patio. Electricity & Water included in rent!
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1656 Polk St
1656 Polk Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING fully furnished/renovated apartment suite with open space concept. This unit features natural hardwood floors, granite counter tops and new appliances. In the living/tv area the sofa bed opens to a large and king size bed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Weeping Willow Way
1175 Weeping Willow Way, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Best deal in Hollywood's most desirable gated community. Amazing landlords. Prime location facing a lake and backing onto a natural preserve. Spacious 2/2 with ALL real hardwood floors & a sunny eat-in kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Hollywood Boulevard
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1736 sqft
1404 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Single-family 3 bedroom 2 bathroom (1736 SQFT).
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1411 GRANT
1411 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Bright and airy one bedroom one bath apartment, located east of US 1. Central A/C & heat, laminate floors, Large enclosed screened back patio and private yard.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1315 Buchanan Street
1315 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1638 sqft
This house is deceiving from the outside! When you enter thru the front door you walk into an encloded porch with lots of windows than can easily be an office! Straight a head there is a nice size living room, eat in kitchen and dining area.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1529 Shoreline Way
1529 Shoreline Way, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
Available August 31, 2020. Exterior home has been painted and home has new paves and new light fixtures outside! Amazing opportunity to live in the guard gated community of Harbor Islands in Hollywood, Florida. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1534 Gabriel St
1534 Gabriel Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely corner 1-story Villa in the heart of East Hollywood. Minutes to beach, great community, walking distance to parks. The unit is spacious and freshly painted includes washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
951 Washington St
951 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath pool home in heart of Hollywood Lakes with large back yard and 2 car garage.Very clean and well maintained. Month to month until Dec 2020.Deposits and cleaning fees apply. Contact LA for availability.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1318 Washington St
1318 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
Includes all utilities.Month to month or until Dec 2020. Call LA for availability.Deposits and cleaning fees apply
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
825 Harrison St
825 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Includes all utilities.Month to month or until Dec 2020. Call LA for availability.Deposits and cleaning fees apply.Credit cards accepted
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1049 N Southlake Dr
1049 N Southlake Dr, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
Includes all utilities.Month to month or until Dec 2020. Call LA for availability.Deposits and cleaning fees apply.Credit cards accepted
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
809 S 17th Ave
809 South 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
Includes all utilities.Month to month or until Dec 2020. Call LA for availability.Deposits and cleaning fees apply.Credit cards accepted
