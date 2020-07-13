Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

239 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL with pool

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,088
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
$
15 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
837 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
28 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
31 Units Available
Park East
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Hillcrest
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
66 Units Available
Royal Poinciana
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,807
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Beverly Park
6528 Fletcher Street
6528 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1101 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
6440 Roosevelt Street
6440 Roosevelt Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1144 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Driftwood
3530 N 65 Avenue
3530 North 65th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1378 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lawn Acres
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
101 N ocean
101 North Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,400
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This Condo is ready and easy to show! This can be rented and used for Airbnb on Day 1, price may increase if not for annual rental personal use. Very tight security getting in and 1 parking pass included that gives you access to garage.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4700 Washington St
4700 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
773 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Very spacious bright and full of light. Walk in Closet. HUGE Screened balcony overlooking pool and garden.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oakridge
3348 Hollywood Oaks Dr
3348 Hollywood Oaks Drive, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
3651 sqft
Fantastic home in Hollywood Oaks, corner lot. The best floor plan with 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bathrooms, office, playroom, 2 car garage, pool and a yard. Incredible location.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
5412 Arthur Street
5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
3200 sqft
5412 Arthur Street Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in hollywood with beautiful pool - Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in hollywood, great location beautiful backyard with pool Must see (RLNE5906956)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Central Hollywood
2415 Lincoln St
2415 Lincoln Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
Bright, beautiful and spacious 1/1 centrally located to downtown Hollywood and Hollywood beach. Easy access to 95, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. A must see! (RLNE5855107)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
2711 S Ocean Dr Unit 3300
2711 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2594 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS FROM THE 33TH FLOOR!!! Private Foyer. Huge living area with direct ocean views from floor to ceiling windows. 3 bedrooms with DIRECT OCEAN views & 3.5 BATHS. European Kitchen with Miele appliances and subzero refrigerator.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
520 S Park Rd Apt 1224
520 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
841 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN HOLLYWOOD PARC! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND TILE IN THE BATHROOM AND KITCHEN! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS WITH A BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THE OPEN BALCONY! WALK-IN CLOSET! AMENITIES LIKE

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
North Central Hollywood
2314 Johnson St T-17
2314 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
639 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY IT OPENS UP TO THE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR TILED AND THE UPSTAIRS CARPET, VERTICAL BLIND THROUGHOUT THE WINDOWS, THERE IS FULLY GATED BACK PATIO. THIS IS A COMMUNITY POOLiP

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Emerald Hills
3886 Meadow Ln
3886 Meadow Lane, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful large townhouse 3 bed 2 bath, two story, tile throughout downstairs and carpet on bedrooms, patio with lake view great place to make it your permanent home! Enjoy the lake, swimming pool and patio Needed for your comfort walking distance

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
4323 Van Buren St
4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
South Beach
1400 S OCEAN DR
1400 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,679
2 Bedrooms
Ask
REALLY NICE AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED....ENJOY THE INTRACOASTAL POOL ...ENJOY SUNRISES AND SUNSETS FROM BALCONY WHILE HAVING COFFEE OR COCKTAIL....ONLY A TINY SHORT WALK TO THE OCEAN AND BROADWALK FOR MORE FUN IN THE SUN!!!

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Oakridge
4923 SW 32nd Way
4923 Southwest 32nd Way, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful home for rent with pool, freshly painted, and new floors in rooms. Owner pays HOA fee. Ready to move in right away.

July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,134 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,437 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Hollywood over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased marginally in Hollywood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

