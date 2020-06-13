518 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL

Starting Your Search

When to begin looking

Plan on beginning your search about six to eight weeks before your move. This will allow you enough time to really sift through the available properties as well as giving you time to hold out for your ideal new place. It is best to find an agent to help locate rentals because this town has a very low rental vacancy rate--you'll want to have every edge, advantage, and inside track you can find. Also, pay close attention to the time of year and weather. Moving your furniture while wearing a raincoat can't be fun.

What is needed for your search

Just the basics needed here. Bring your list of needs to share with the agent and be ready for compromises based on availability. Also, your references and history from prior rentals as well as proof of income and a credit check are standard. Expect to be ready to hand over application fees, first and last months' rent, and any other security deposits required. And that's it! Welcome to South Florida and all of the excitement the area has to offer!