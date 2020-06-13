Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

518 Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5214 SW 116th Ave
5214 SW 116th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1524 sqft
Beautiful well maintained 3/2 home in the heart of Flamingo Gardens in Cooper City. Family oriented neighborhood with A rated schools. Updated kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2573 Lakeview Ct
2573 Lakeview Court, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
THIS LOVELY TOWNHOUSE NESTLED IN THE DESIRABLE ROCK CREEK CAMELOT GARDENS COMMUNITY BOASTS DUAL MASTER SUITES UPSTAIRS, TILE THROUGHOUT THE GROUND LEVEL, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, A PRIVATE FENCED-IN COURTYARD, AND A-RATED SCHOOLS FROM K-12.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9721 Darlington Pl
9721 Darlington Place, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1635 sqft
Location… location…. Location…. Magnificent Townhome located in the heart of Cooper City. Best schools, close to everything!! All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Gated community with community pool.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5621 SW 113th Ave
5621 Southwest 113th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1993 sqft
BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS AND IMPECCABLY CLEAN HOME IN DESIRABLE COOPER CITY ! HOME OFFERS 4 BED.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flamingo Gardens
1 Unit Available
5234 SW 121st Ave
5234 Southwest 121st Avenue, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1350 sqft
Spacious townhome with 1 car garage in popular Phase V on the canal. Neutral colors throughout. Accordion shutters for full storm coverage. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet and dressing area.

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
1 Unit Available
3951 Northwest 84th Way
3951 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3558 sqft
Northwest 84th Way, Hollywood, FL 33024 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
11115 Bismarck Pl
11115 Bismark Place, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
FANTASTIC HOME, IN COOPER CITY !!! RARE 4 BR/ 3.5 BATHS, LARGE KITCHEN, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HIGH END WASHER & DRYER, SCREENED IN PATIO. EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO THE BEST A+ RATED SCHOOLS.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Cooper Colony Estates
1 Unit Available
4970 SW 92nd Ter
4970 Southwest 92nd Terrace, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
Located in the heart of Cooper City near City Hall, A+ School. This 3/2 half of duplex with private fenced back yard was remodeled master bedroom with en suited added to be the property with permit. Newer appliances, washer and dryer in side unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
10977 LONG BOAT DR
10977 Longboat Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
PRESTIGIOUS EMBASSY COURTS IN COOPER CITY, BEAUTIFUL & SPACIOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH & GARAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Embassy Lakes
1 Unit Available
10978 Mainsail Dr
10978 Mainsail Drive, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Completely renovated 3 bedroom townhouse in Embassy Lakes! New Flooring, All new appliances, New air conditioner, New washer/dryer, New tankless water heater, and freshly painted! Brand new kitchen with quartz countertops and tons of cabinet space.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11525 Hibbs Grove Dr
11525 Hibbs Grove Drive, Cooper City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Spacious Open Concept Pool Home in Cooper City. Located in the Gated Community of Hibbs Grove. Huge 1/2 Acre Lot with Expansive Outdoor Living Area, Covered Patio, Pool, Spa, & Fenced Yard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3990 NW 84th Way
3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
2901 Belmont Ln
2901 Belmont Lane, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Gorgeous 2 bedroom townhome in exclusive Rock Creek @ Cooper City. This lovely townhome is fully upgraded and ready for a loving family.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3067 Tortola Way
3067 Tortola Way, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Long lake view, Side walk, Balconies, Gated community, & Enjoy the Amenity of Monterra, Community Pool & Gym, Prestigious Cooper City school district, Large open kitchen w/ Cooking Island, Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, 42" wood

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5131 S Flamingo Rd
5131 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
Beautiful Rambler Ranch Style single family home listed for rent. Main house features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 car garage. Property sits on a 5 acres lot with a private drive that is not seen from the road.
Results within 1 mile of Cooper City
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,830
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,218
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,158
1180 sqft
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
15 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7610 Stirling rd E 104
7610 Stirling Road, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit E 104 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Aparment for rent Hollywood,Fl - Property Id: 295321 Beautiful apartment, great area, spaciois kitchen with island, spacious room, living room, first floor, washer and dryer, perfect for a couple or retired

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
1280 University Dr
1280 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
620 sqft
For Rent, 1be/1ba, across from UM - Property Id: 230651 DESCRIPTION University Inn Condo 1Bed/1Bath PENTHOUSE unit directly across from UM! Unit has NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, high vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling arched window in living room &

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pembroke Lakes
1 Unit Available
1701 NW 96th Ter
1701 Northwest 96th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
720 sqft
Spacious 1 bd|1ba apartment - Property Id: 279444 Beautifully located 1/1 apartment located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, Basketball court, Tennis Court, Gym, 2 pools, Jacuzzi and many other amenities. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
City GuideCooper City
"Maybe your yen is for tennis courts /Maybe romancing is in your thoughts /Enjoy all outdoor and indoor sport." (-- Elvis Presley, "Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce")

The King couldn't have said it any better if he were a local realtor instead of a rock 'n roll legend. Located on the southeastern side of Florida's boot facing the Atlantic Oceans sits Cooper City, a lush town with watery landscape. A few miles inland between Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, Cooper City is surrounded by parks, golf courses, and, above all else, sunshine, offering a high quality of life for those who choose to call it home. If you are planning to set your sights on moving to the area, take note that things tend to get windy around here, as Mother Nature pays a visit on occasion. She may offer great scenery and sun, but once in a while, she's just a rude gal. So keep her in mind.

Starting Your Search

When to begin looking

Plan on beginning your search about six to eight weeks before your move. This will allow you enough time to really sift through the available properties as well as giving you time to hold out for your ideal new place. It is best to find an agent to help locate rentals because this town has a very low rental vacancy rate--you'll want to have every edge, advantage, and inside track you can find. Also, pay close attention to the time of year and weather. Moving your furniture while wearing a raincoat can't be fun.

What is needed for your search

Just the basics needed here. Bring your list of needs to share with the agent and be ready for compromises based on availability. Also, your references and history from prior rentals as well as proof of income and a credit check are standard. Expect to be ready to hand over application fees, first and last months' rent, and any other security deposits required. And that's it! Welcome to South Florida and all of the excitement the area has to offer!

Cooper City Neighborhoods

Royal Palm Ranches: A neighborhood with a few medium- to large-sized single-family homes and townhouses for rent. The operative word here is few, because this is a very desirable neighborhood to live in: The vacancy rate is a very low 2.8 percent. So, unless you want to build your own house in this area, you will have to act fast for any rental availability the moment something opens up.

Sunshine Acres: This is a hard area to find any vacancies, but once you do, plop your anchor down: You won't want to ever leave. The vacancy rate is about 1 percent, attesting to that fact and the rental prices, if you can find one, are extremely reasonable for the area.

N Hiatus Rd/SE Lake Blvd: An urban neighborhood with shops, businesses, and local restaurants that make this a very walkable neighborhood to live in. The vacancy rate is slightly higher at 3.2 percent, which gives you better odds for finding an apartment, townhouse or a single-family home to lease. The rents here are moderate to high, but not high enough to have your eyes bulging out of your sockets! Thank goodness.

Griffin Rd/SW 87th Ave: This is an urban neighborhood. The vacancy rate is at 4.2 percent, which is quite low compared to the rest of the country.

Griffin Rd/SW 118th Ave: This is an urban neighborhood. There are very few vacancies here. Rental units, though not very prevalent, are surprisingly affordable.

City Center: Flanked on the east side by Cooper Colony Golf and Country Club and to the north by Tree Tops Park, this urban neighborhood is lush, walkable, and, most importantly, livable. That's a relief! Real estate vacancies are a tad higher in this area.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cooper City?
The average rent price for Cooper City rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,140.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cooper City?
Some of the colleges located in the Cooper City area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cooper City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cooper City from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

