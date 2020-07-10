Apartment List
/
FL
/
hollywood
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:38 PM

157 Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
Hillcrest
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
31 Units Available
Park East
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,546
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
27 Units Available
Hollywood Hills
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
67 Units Available
Royal Poinciana
Circ Residences
1848 Polk St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,807
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1457 sqft
Luxury apartments with chef-inspired kitchens, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. 24/7 concierge services. Enjoy use of the on-site gym and resort pool. Close to Hollywood Beach and ArtsPark at Young Circle.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated October 28 at 02:56pm
Contact for Availability
Boulevard Heights
Halcyon
6741 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
487 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
701 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
886 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community in Hollywood, Florida, offering one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lawn Acres
5921 Washington St
5921 Washington Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Tile and laminated wood floors, freshly painted. Open kitchen to the living room. New vanities, new countertops new blinds, new closet doors. All ages. Great community, well kept. Pets ok. Accordion shutters.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1914 Dewey St
1914 Dewey Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
Rentals - Property Id: 271023 Awesome, cozy, enjoyable property 4/2 for the qualified family. Updated modern house with all working stainless steel appliances. Waterproof updated floors Washer and dryer on the site.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Poinciana
1955 Buchanan St
1955 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2100 sqft
LARGE HOUSE WITH A LARGE LIVING ROOM, AND LARGE FORMAL DINING ROOM . HURRICANE WINDOWS All OVER THE HOUSE. WASHER AND DRYER. TWO ADDITIONAL ROOMS CAN AN OFFICE OR GUEST BEDROOMS.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1551 Seagrape Way
1551 Seagrape Way, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1477 sqft
WONDERFUL 3/3 TOWNHOUSE WITH 1 FULL BEDROOM AND FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS. TILE FLOORS UPSTAIRS AND DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE GUEST BEDROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM UPSTAIRS BOTH WITH OWN FULL BATHROOMS.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1642 Adams St
1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside
517 S 19th Ave
517 South 19th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
CLOSE TO HOLLYWOOD BEACH & BOARDWALK & MAJOR HIGHWAYS THIS SPACIOUS 2/2 HAS BEEN TASTEFULLY DISPLAYED W/EXTRA FINISHING TOUCHES WHILE STILL KEEPING IT'S ORIGINAL CHARM! WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD'S RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING! BRAND

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
340 Elm St
340 Elm Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3228 sqft
Fantastic ocean and intracoastal roof deck views! 340 Elm features an elevator, sprawling kitchen, full sized garage, roof deck, and tasteful upgrades. Laundry room and guest bed on the first floor give way to second floor with wide open spaces.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2241 Monroe St
2241 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
1/1 Hollywood downtown area.The apartment consists of 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space and 1 bathroom. Kitchen totally redone. Tile floor in Living area. There is a private patio for entertainment. Shared Washer/Dryer. No Pets allowed.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
441 Corridor
1521 N 59th Ter
1521 North 59th Terrace, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
715 sqft
*** LOW MOVE-IN SPECIAL First Month of $875 and One Month Security Deposit $875=$1,750 MOVE IN **** NOTE: Unit #A (West Door) "For Rent" QUICK 24 hour Approval - NOTE: Electric & Water & Trash are Included in the Rent - 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oakridge
3348 Hollywood Oaks Dr
3348 Hollywood Oaks Drive, Hollywood, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,600
3651 sqft
Fantastic home in Hollywood Oaks, corner lot. The best floor plan with 5 bedroom, 5 and a half bathrooms, office, playroom, 2 car garage, pool and a yard. Incredible location.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1637 Tyler St
1637 Tyler Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
850 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** Beautifully restored 1 bed/1 bath in a charming historic building, two blocks east of downtown Hollywood and 2 minutes from the beach. Washer and dryer in-unit. Granite counter tops, stainless appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
702 S 17th Ave
702 South 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
850 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! FAST APPROVAL!*** The Jefferson is Hollywood's hottest new boutique rental community! Located less than two miles from the beach and walking distance to Young Circle, Hollywood Beach Golf Resort, Publix, Starbucks, and

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Boulevard Heights
641 N 70th Ave
641 North 70th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1516 sqft
Very luminous and spacious corner home. Newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Huge backyard with fruit trees and shed. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Washer and dryer. Perfect central location, yet within a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Lakes
1435 Johnson St
1435 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1844 sqft
Beautiful home across from Hollywood Beach golf course. Updated, stunning private back yard, laundry on site, this home resonates pride of residency!

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside
1800 Jackson 200
1800 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
1270 sqft
Upscale living near YOUNG CIRCLE - Property Id: 307850 Gorgeous and spacious centrally located property - enjoy a jacuzzi tub, full W/D as well as bonus area off of your balcony! We proudly accept your pet without weight or breed restriction.

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Highland Garden
2815 Van Buren St
2815 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
See avideo online on https://youtu.be/yzbCAUVrHLw 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house off of Hollywood BLVD and 28th ave. 5 minute drive to to the beach. Garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom inside master bedroom.

1 of 71

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood Hills
4323 Van Buren St
4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Oakridge
4923 SW 32nd Way
4923 Southwest 32nd Way, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1852 sqft
Beautiful home for rent with pool, freshly painted, and new floors in rooms. Owner pays HOA fee. Ready to move in right away.

July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,134 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,437 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Hollywood over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents decreased 0.7% over the past month but were up 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased marginally in Hollywood, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,437 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHollywood 3 BedroomsHollywood Accessible ApartmentsHollywood Apartments under $1,000Hollywood Apartments under $1,100Hollywood Apartments under $900
    Hollywood Apartments with BalconyHollywood Apartments with GarageHollywood Apartments with GymHollywood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHollywood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Apartments with PoolHollywood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Hollywood Cheap PlacesHollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollywood Furnished ApartmentsHollywood Luxury PlacesHollywood Pet Friendly PlacesHollywood Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
    Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
    Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
    Royal PoincianaHillcrest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
    Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
    Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale