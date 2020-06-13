293 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL

Even though it's its own city, people in Miami basically consider North Miami Beach just another one of the city's neighborhoods, since it's seamlessly connected to Miami Beach proper. What draws people to certain areas of NMB are its beaches; one of the area's favorites, Haulover Park draws residents who are looking for water views and great access to recreational activities. For those more adventurous, it also boasts a clothing optional beach.

While NMB it has a reputation for being more quiet and suburban than most of Miami, moving here doesn't mean you'll have to move into a large family home. The area is home to lots and lots of high-rise condo buildings, as well as small apartment complexes, and there's something in nearly every price range.

Beachfront: If you want an apartment on the water in NMB, you're going have to pay more. Apartments here are like you would imagine in Miami, spacious, luxurious, and boasting beautiful water views. _

In Town: The further away from the water you go in NMB, the less expensive the houses get. Luckily, NMB is tiny, and a house there far away from the water is actually only a 10 minute drive away.