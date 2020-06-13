AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 AM

293 Apartments for rent in North Miami Beach, FL

📍
Windward
City Center
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
California Club
199 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
23 Units Available
Aventura Oaks
1572 NE 191st St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,387
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1200 sqft
Aventura Oaks offers several spacious floor plans, completely remodeled, including one and two bedrooms to choose from.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sunray East
11 Units Available
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
City Center
1 Unit Available
16410 Miami Dr
16410 Miami Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2/2 condo unit in the heart of North Miami Beach. Close to many shopping centers, restaurants and access to US-1. This property is also available for Sale. (A10866192)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Uleta
1 Unit Available
17050
17050 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Walk Distance to the beach. Close to many restaurants, shoping centers, citi hall, Aventura Mall

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of waterviews. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
City Center
1 Unit Available
2821 N Miami Beach Blvd
2821 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1058 sqft
Nice two bedrooms and two baths condo unit in mint condition. Mr. Clean was living in this unit. Tile throughout the condo. Centrally located, close to Aventura & Bal Harbor Mall, close to great restaurants. 5 minutes away driving to the beach.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
City Center
1 Unit Available
2251 NE 170th St
2251 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location A Rated schools, five minutes to everything beach, hospitals ,mall, fine shops and fine dining ,parks and major highways.secured with manager on duty at premises. NO application fee. same day approval

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunray West
1 Unit Available
1432 NE 182nd St - Unit 2
1432 Northeast 182nd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
Efficiency in North Miami Beach - Efficiency in a nice residential area in North Miami Beach, just off Hwy 860. Located at the back of the house with a separate entrance and includes a small kitchen and full bathroom. Includes utilities.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1959 N Glades Dr 5
1959 N Glades Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
950 sqft
LISMAR LLC - Property Id: 228379 This charming, and completely renovated corner apartment very specious Conveniently located in the middle of North Miami walking distance to entertainment, shopping, parks, and many restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
950 NE 163rd Street
950 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1427 sqft
Great Single Family in Miami! - Call us to schedule a viewing! ( NOT ACCCEPTING SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME) (RLNE5595078)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1780 South Glades Drive
1780 South Glades Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
735 sqft
1780 South Glades Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Western Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
16590 NE 26th Ave
16590 Northeast 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautifully updated 3BR/2BA (3rd room can be used as room or den/office) condo on the Intracoastal just south of Aventura. Gorgeous water views throughout unit. Kitchen & bathroom feature Quarts countertops.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Golden Glades
1 Unit Available
17090 Nw 3rd Ave
17090 NW 3rd Ave, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$2,200
2000 sqft
10,458 Sq.ft Lot Size 16,661 Sq.Ft PA Zone:7100 - INDUSTRIAL - LIGHT MFG Height Factor - Wall Area Above 16 ft Paving - Asphalt Chain-link Fence 6-7 ft high

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3755 NE 167th St
3755 Northeast 167th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MUST SEE 1 bedroom 1 bath in the best location. Located in Eastern Shores directly on the water near grocery stores and restaurants. This Unit has been completely renovated from top to bottom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Windward
1 Unit Available
1471 Northeast 170th Street
1471 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
653 sqft
1471 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Windward
1 Unit Available
981 Northeast 169th Street
981 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
855 sqft
981 Northeast 169th Street, Miami, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located on the 2nd floor.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Uleta
1 Unit Available
17181 N Miami Ave
17181 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Clean Single House 3 Beds 1 Bath-Ready to Move In-Has 2 parking spaces and more around-Quiet Street and Neighborhood-Very Close to Shopping Stores and restaurants-Easy to Show-Call Listing Agent for Showing.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Eastern Shores
1 Unit Available
3745 NE 171st St
3745 Northeast 171st Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Call Listing Agent for more info.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Uleta
1 Unit Available
550 NE 180th Dr
550 Northeast 180th Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
AMAZING 4 BEDS / 2 BATHS REMODELED HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI. EXCELLENT CONDITION, NEW WATER HEATER. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE. NEXT TO SCHOOLS: GERTRUDE K.

Median Rent in North Miami Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Miami Beach is $1,470, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,864.
Studio
$1,188
1 Bed
$1,470
2 Beds
$1,864
3+ Beds
$2,566
City GuideNorth Miami Beach"Water so clear you can see to the bottom. $100,000 cars, everybody got em. Ain't no surprise in a club to see Sly Stallone, Miami, my second home." (-Will Smith, "Miami")
Renting in the North
+

Even though it's its own city, people in Miami basically consider North Miami Beach just another one of the city's neighborhoods, since it's seamlessly connected to Miami Beach proper. What draws people to certain areas of NMB are its beaches; one of the area's favorites, Haulover Park draws residents who are looking for water views and great access to recreational activities. For those more adventurous, it also boasts a clothing optional beach.

While NMB it has a reputation for being more quiet and suburban than most of Miami, moving here doesn't mean you'll have to move into a large family home. The area is home to lots and lots of high-rise condo buildings, as well as small apartment complexes, and there's something in nearly every price range.

Beachfront: If you want an apartment on the water in NMB, you're going have to pay more. Apartments here are like you would imagine in Miami, spacious, luxurious, and boasting beautiful water views. _

In Town: The further away from the water you go in NMB, the less expensive the houses get. Luckily, NMB is tiny, and a house there far away from the water is actually only a 10 minute drive away.

Living in North Miami Beach
+

North Miami Beach is sort of a big city suburb just like any other. It's home to lots of hospitals, parks and libraries. The beach is obviously king in NMB -- people here love to swim, boat, and lounge in the sun. However, there are lots of other sporting and recreation facilities, too, and residents tend to be very active. A favorite among locals is the Judge Arthur Snyder Tennis Center, an excellent tennis complex with more than 16 tennis courts.

People often move to North Miami Beach because of its proximity to Miami Beach, but they stay because it is a lovely suburb with great businesses, transportation and community life. If you're looking for somewhere where you can relax in peace and quiet when you want it but also have quick access to exciting nightlife and lots of hustle and bustle, North Miami Beach might be just the place for you.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in North Miami Beach?
In North Miami Beach, the median rent is $1,188 for a studio, $1,470 for a 1-bedroom, $1,864 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,566 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in North Miami Beach, check out our monthly North Miami Beach Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in North Miami Beach?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Miami Beach include Windward, and City Center.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Miami Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the North Miami Beach area include Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Miami Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Miami Beach from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

