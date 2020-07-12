/
park east
764 Apartments for rent in Park East, Hollywood, FL
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
31 Units Available
Parc Station
2300 N 29th Ave, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,471
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1260 sqft
A beautiful courtyard, valet service, and 24-hour gym round out the amenities of this smoke-free community. Units feature hardwood flooring, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops. Just a short drive from Rotary Park and Oakwood Plaza.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1911 N 31st Ct
1911 North 31st Court, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully remodeled spacious 4 bed / 2 bath home in a highly desirable area of Hollywood. New kitchen cabinets with stone tops and Stainless Appliances. Tile floors throughout the house. New AC, New Hot Water Heater, New Roof, etc. Small Dogs are OK.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
The Upton Apartment Homes (Formerly Known as Windsor Apartment Homes)
911 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1318 sqft
Gorgeous complex packed with amenities such as yoga classes, 24-hour gym, game room, and fire pit. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry. Borders Orangebrook Golf & Country Club. Proximity to I-95 a plus for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2235 Madison St Apt C
2235 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$850
Efficiency with bathroom and kitchen .Move two months: first month and security deposit, include water and electricity. RENT MONTH: $ 850.00 (RLNE5891608)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4130 SW 25th St
4130 Southwest 25th Street, West Park, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4130 SW 25th St in West Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2241 Monroe St
2241 Monroe Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
1/1 Hollywood downtown area.The apartment consists of 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space and 1 bathroom. Kitchen totally redone. Tile floor in Living area. There is a private patio for entertainment. Shared Washer/Dryer. No Pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2415 Lincoln St
2415 Lincoln Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
Bright, beautiful and spacious 1/1 centrally located to downtown Hollywood and Hollywood beach. Easy access to 95, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. A must see! (RLNE5855107)
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
520 S Park Rd Apt 1224
520 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
841 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN HOLLYWOOD PARC! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! LAMINATED WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND TILE IN THE BATHROOM AND KITCHEN! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS WITH A BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THE OPEN BALCONY! WALK-IN CLOSET! AMENITIES LIKE
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2314 Johnson St T-17
2314 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
639 sqft
TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY IT OPENS UP TO THE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR TILED AND THE UPSTAIRS CARPET, VERTICAL BLIND THROUGHOUT THE WINDOWS, THERE IS FULLY GATED BACK PATIO. THIS IS A COMMUNITY POOLiP
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2815 Van Buren St
2815 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
See avideo online on https://youtu.be/yzbCAUVrHLw 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house off of Hollywood BLVD and 28th ave. 5 minute drive to to the beach. Garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bathroom inside master bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3886 Meadow Ln
3886 Meadow Lane, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful large townhouse 3 bed 2 bath, two story, tile throughout downstairs and carpet on bedrooms, patio with lake view great place to make it your permanent home! Enjoy the lake, swimming pool and patio Needed for your comfort walking distance
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
4323 Van Buren St
4323 Van Buren Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Introducing Brand New on the market 4 Bdr/3,5 Bth beauty, completely remodeled with the European Design, rebuilt with all the permits, has a new plumbing system, impact hurricane proof windows, gas appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1807 N 40th Ave
1807 North 40th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1832 sqft
Must See! A beautifully renovated single family home; Minutes to Hollywood Memorial Hospital, minutes to Downtown Hollywood, many nearby Shopping Centers, TY Park, and Restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2650 Madison St
2650 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2015 sqft
Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house with salt-water pool - Spectacular 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms single family house in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
3500 Harrison St
3500 Harrison Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
THIS CORNER APT WILL NOT LAST ! Looking for a STABLE LONG TERM RENTER ONLY Super fast-RAPID-move in, Spotless apartment with lots of NATURAL LIGHT.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
419 S Crescent Dr
419 South Crescent Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 apartment in a quiet and central condo very safe and secure neighborhood. Five minutes from I-95, Tri-rail, Amtrak, 8 minutes to Florida Turnpike, and 10 minutes from the beach. 1 pet under 25 lbs.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter
1455 Myrtle Oak Ter, Hollywood, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME FOR RENT ! THIS MODERN 4 BED+ DEN/OFFICE AND 2.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1062 SW 2nd St
1062 Southwest 2nd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
BEAUTIFUL AND RENOVATED WATERFRONT UNIT IN HALLANDALE BEACH! FEATURING 3 BEDS 1 BATH. HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS! FRESH PAINT! UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AC.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
2916 Funston St
2916 Funston Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 bedroom, 1 bath condo conveniently located near downtown Hollywood, Hollywood/Fort Lauderdale Beaches, Fort Lauderdale Airport, and major highways.
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1100 Tallwood Avenue
1100 Tallwood Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
950 sqft
Ready for move in! Intimate 6 unit condominium. 2nd floor corner 2/2 with enclosed Florida room/porch. Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Water & basic cable included. Owner approved dogs. No size limit! With pool.
