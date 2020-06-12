Apartment List
/
FL
/
hollywood
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM

297 Furnished Apartments for rent in Hollywood, FL

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1930 Grant St 1963
1930 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
Downtown Hollywood Classy 1 Bdrm memory foam bed! - Property Id: 265160 Beautiful, fully renovated 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Apartment in the exciting neighborhood of Hollywood Downtown within walking distance of Young Circle with nearby restaurants and

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Highland Garden
1 Unit Available
2242 Jackson Street
2242 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
890 sqft
SPECIAL RATE 6 MONTHS PLUS ELECTRIC Amazing Rental.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Central Beach
1 Unit Available
339 S Oregon St
339 Oregon St, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished 3 Bedroom/ 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1830 Radius Dr
1830 Radius Dr, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
930 sqft
Downtown Hollywood. Two Bedroom Two bath partially furnished on Young Circle Park. Rooftop Pool, Gym, movie Theater. Walk to Publix and bike to the Beach.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3725 S Ocean Dr
3725 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
GREAT LOCATION in Hollywood Beach! Fully Furnished, 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths, Ocean Front Building with Direct Ocean Access and Views. Lots of Closet Space, Granite Countertops & Tiled Floors. Laundry Facilities on each Floor.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Emerald Hills
1 Unit Available
3331 Farragut St
3331 Farragut Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1889 sqft
wOw! See this California Style Townhouse in Hollywood (Florida that is). You will love this townhouse right near everything in the best part of South Florida.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hollywood Hills
1 Unit Available
601 N 44th Ave
601 North 44th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
3208 sqft
Fully furnished home with a prime location in Hollywood Hills. 6 Beds and 3 full baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counters, gas stove, coffee maker, toaster oven and stainless steel appliances. Marble and wood floors througout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1501 Fletcher St
1501 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1290 sqft
Large corner fenced backyard perfect for entertainment and privacy. Recently updated kitchen and bathrooms. The main living areas feature a front sunroom, living, dining, rear Florida room, and 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1642 Adams St
1642 Adams Street, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
This is the perfect summer getaway near the beach that you've been looking for.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1740 Madison St
1740 Madison Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
2464 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1914 Buchanan St
1914 Buchanan Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
4036 sqft
Adorable and cozy 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished casita (single family house) Water, internet, electricity included in rent. Available annually.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1826 Johnson St
1826 Johnson Street, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
647 sqft
Fully Furnished 1 BED ROOM / 1 BATHROOM, corner unit APARTMENT in best part of City Of Hollywood, walking distance to Hollywood Young Circle. New Appliances and New Furniture, central AC and internet.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4400 Hillcrest Dr
4400 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1216 sqft
All ages welcome! Corner 1296 SF remodeled 2/2, completely furnished and equipped. Tile floors throughout. Enclosed balcony can be used as TV room, office or extra bedroom. Both full baths have step in showers.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3901 S Ocean Dr
3901 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
874 sqft
*MOVE IN READY*STUNNING OCEAN VIEW*FULLY FURNISHED*SHINE CERAMIC FLOOR THROUGHOUT*GLASS BALCONY*AMENITIES 2 POOL*GYM*SPA*VALET PARKING*WATER,CABLE AND INTERNET IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT*RAPID APPROVAL

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
4001 S Ocean Dr
4001 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1210 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATHROOM, 1/2 bathroom, COMPLETELY FURNISHED, GREAT VIEW OF THE OCEAN FROM THE BALCONY. CENTRALLY LOCATED

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3101 S Ocean dr
3101 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BREATHTAKING OCEAN & INTRACOASTAL VIEWS in this 5 STAR CONDO! TURN-KEY FURNISHED (OR UNFURNISHED upon request)! PRIVATE ELEVATOR takes you to this 2/2.5 CONDO w/EXPANSIVE BALCONY & MARBLE TILE FLOOR throughout has PERFECT OPEN FLOOR PLAN.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
2711 S Ocean Drive
2711 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2088 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Best Priced Rental in the Fabulous Trump Hollywood Bldg. Fully Furnished, Turnkey Unit has Incredible Ocean And Intracoastal Views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
2401 S Ocean Dr
2401 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1460 sqft
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW FROM THIS LARGE SE CORNER UNIT! FURNISHED WITH STYLE!UPDATED KITCHEN! GREAT OCEANFRONT COMPLEX WITH GREAT AMENITIES! 2 POOLS, GYMS, SAUNAS, BILLIARDS AND PING PONG, 24-HR SECURITY AND VALET PARKING!! EASY TO SEE!!

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
2201 S Ocean Dr
2201 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Pictures yourself sipping coffee from the warmth of your cozy bed, while enjoying a spectacular Sunrise or sip a cocktail from the lounge on your balcony, contemplating the magnificent of a spectacular blend of red and purple shaded sky during a

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Beverly Park
1 Unit Available
1451 South 66th Avenue
1451 Southwest 66th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
300 sqft
Furnished clean, one room efficiency with separate bathroom for rent

1 of 86

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1126 Satinleaf St
1126 Satinleaf Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
ENJOY LIFE, living in a 3/2.5 Beautiful House, Unfurnished or Furnished (additional $400/Month) in a Unique Gated, Gorgeous, Peaceful Community, 10 minutes biking distance to the famous Hollywood Beach Broadwalk and Shops with all kind of amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hollywood Lakes
1 Unit Available
1800 N 16th Ave
1800 North 16th Avenue, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
East of US-1, fully furnished 2/1 with updated kitchen, appliances and flooring. Unit is in good condition and is minutes to the beach and close to US-1. Bldg has a pool, laundry, game room and shuffleboard. Clean unit ready for occupancy.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Park East
1 Unit Available
2309 Pk Ln
2309 Park Lane, Hollywood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
$1450.completely Furnished 2/2 apt.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Beach
1 Unit Available
3505 S Ocean Dr
3505 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH OCEANVIEW! FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL KITCHEN AND BATH ACCESSORIES. BUILDING OFFERS SEVERAL AMENITIES WHICH INCLUDE, 2 POOLS, GYM, SAUNA, ENTERTAINMENT ROOM WITH POOL TABLES, TV AND THEATRE ROOM.

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hollywood Rent Report. Hollywood rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hollywood rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hollywood rents declined slightly over the past month

Hollywood rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hollywood stand at $1,136 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,441 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Hollywood's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hollywood, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents decreased 0.5% over the past month but were up 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hollywood

    As rents have increased slightly in Hollywood, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hollywood is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Hollywood's median two-bedroom rent of $1,441 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Hollywood.
    • While Hollywood's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hollywood than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Hollywood is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hollywood 1 BedroomsHollywood 2 BedroomsHollywood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHollywood 3 BedroomsHollywood Accessible ApartmentsHollywood Apartments under $1,000Hollywood Apartments under $1,100Hollywood Apartments under $900
    Hollywood Apartments with BalconyHollywood Apartments with GarageHollywood Apartments with GymHollywood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHollywood Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHollywood Apartments with ParkingHollywood Apartments with Pool
    Hollywood Apartments with Washer-DryerHollywood Cheap PlacesHollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsHollywood Furnished ApartmentsHollywood Luxury PlacesHollywood Pet Friendly PlacesHollywood Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
    Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FL
    Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Dania BeachHollywood HillsBoulevard Heights
    Hollywood Lakes441 CorridorPark East
    Royal PoincianaHillcrest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Sheridan Technical CollegeAtlantic Technical College
    Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
    Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale