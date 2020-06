140 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL

Back to the Good Things

Even though Aventura is considered a car-centric community, residents do have access to a free bus service. The parks and recreation department maintains a community center, a theater, and several parks for the exclusive use of residents. There's even a dedicated dog park -- assuming the dog brings its master along for exercise. A three-mile horticultural walkingand jogging trail winds through and alongside the high-rise condos and golf course. There are great views of the water and the adjacent boats. It's pretty, for sure.

While Aventura bills itself as a planned community, it's sometimes difficult to remember just what the plan was. Actually, the keystone golf course and resort hotel, named Turnberry Isle, was the initial name for the area. But later in its development, one of the main investors remarked on what an "adventure" it was becoming. The name stuck, with its Spanish twist. Aventura was incorporated in 1995.