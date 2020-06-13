Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:23 AM

140 Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL

The Waterways
Adventure Town Center
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
36 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,556
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,539
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3205 NE 184 STREET
3205 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW!LUXURY 2 STORY 1BD RESORT LIVING ON THE BAY - Property Id: 284655 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284655 Property Id 284655 (RLNE5796080)

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
20335 W Country Club
20335 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF PRESTIGIOUS TURNBERRY GOLF COURSE . 1 BED / 1,5 BATH ON 24 FLOOR , CABLE, MAINTENANCE , AMENITIES , WI-FI AND WATER INCLUDED !!!! Amenities include: Security 24 HS. Heated Pool, Gym, Jacuzzi and Sauna.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
974 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3600 Mystic Pointe Dr
3600 Mystic Pointe Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath unit in the heart of Aventura. Walking distance to the Aventura Mall, beaches, and house of worship! Freshly painted, polished, and new furniture throughout the unit. Amazing views to the canal. Friendly community.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
3640 Yacht Club Dr. Ap
3640 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
656 sqft
Gorgeous view of Waterways Marina from every room in this spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. Split floor plan with marble floors, floor to ceiling windows, and many upgrades. Full size washer and dryer inside unit.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3131 NE 188th St
3131 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1 sqft
RENT AS IS. BEAUTIFUL UNIT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF AVENTURA, CLOSE TO I-95 & BISCAYNE BLVD. 5 MIN FROM AVENTURA MALL, A SCHOOLS, PUBLIX, BANKS, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. 2 PARKING SPACES. ATRIUM RESIDENCE OFFER GYM, POOL, VALET PARKING AND MUCH MORE.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
19501 W Country Club D
19501 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful view overlooking the Turnberry Golf Course and Ocean views. Spacious 1/1 in the heart of Aventura across the street from Aventura Mall. Walk away from parks, gyms, Publix and more.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
19667 Turnberry Way Apt 22B
19667 Turnberry Way, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1522 sqft
SPACIOUS DIRECT VIEWS TO THE INTRACOASTAL AND OCEAN FROM THIS NICE UNIT...Large, bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo... Building with Luxury Amenities...On Turnberry's Exclusive Marina...Just Across from Turnberry's World Class PGA Golf Course...

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3370 NE 190th St Apt 2002
3370 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1610 sqft
Beautiful penthouse located in the best area of Aventura. TWO PARKING SPACES+ Storage!!, washer and dryer inside the unit, walking closets and beautiful wood floors. Amazing views of the to the intracoastal bay and the city from the three balconies.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
3001 NE 185th St
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath residence with 10' high ceilings overlooking the pool area in the beautiful City of Aventura.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2930 POINT EAST DR
2930 Point East Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
763 sqft
Back on the market!!! Senior living at its finest! Welcome to the condos of Point East situated in the heart of Aventura. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit located on the first floor with 1 parking space directly in front of the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Waterways
1 Unit Available
21150 Point Place
21150 Point Place, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,990
2190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21150 Point Place in Aventura. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3330 NE 190 ST
3330 Northeast 190th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2 sqft
Unique Luxury in the Heart of Aventura - Waterfront Community, 24 Hr Guard Gate, Valet, Parking w/assigned Parking Spaces. Resort Style Club House, Custom Designed European Style Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3625 N Country Club Dr
3625 North Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
487 sqft
Come live in the Heart of Aventura Enojy a gorgeously updated 2/2 high in the sky GEM with magnificent views from your balcony of the ocean & prestigious golf course.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
18011 Biscayne Blvd
18011 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1565 sqft
Awesome Views:YES! Location:YES! Remodeled:YES! In Aventura, just south of Aventura Mall and 30 minutes from Miami/Fort Lauderdale Airports you can find this beautiful remodeled 2bed/2bath condo.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2940 NE 203rd St
2940 Ives Dairy Road, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
800 sqft
1 bedroom 1.5 baths ground floor facing the lake with a screened balcony. In the heart of Aventura. One designated parking space convenient right outside your unit. minutes to the Mall and all major highway. walking distance to shoppes and Publix.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2801 NE 183rd St
2801 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing view from this updated 1/1 +1/2 bath apartment. New laminated floors. New a/c unit. Walking closet. Come and enjoy the wonderful amenities of Admiral Port with two tennis courts, two pools, exercise room and more! Easy to show
City GuideAventura
The minuscule municipality of Aventura, Florida, equidistant between Miami and Fort Lauderdale and a mile west of the Atlantic Ocean, came into being pretty much on the back of a napkin in the late 1960s.  Southwest Airlines was also born with a paper napkin sketch. Sorry, off topic! The gleam in the developers' eyes stemmed from a quick idea for an upscale golf course and resort on some fill dirt, surrounded by man-made lakes and canals. 

Those same developers probably envisioned other things as well.  High-rise condominiums, perhaps.  They were being built at the time on just about every other piece of available dirt in South Florida. What did eventually happen is that this community, which occupies only 3.2 square miles, grew to a population of about 36,000 people.  That's dense by any standard, right?  But, when you consider that one of the most popular (and expensive) malls in the area is also within the city limits, and an exclusive 18-hole golf course and upscale resort hotel occupy a good share of the  ground space, you can see what has developed – pun intended – in the past five decades or so.  Then there's the marina and the canals and a few streets.

Are You Willing to Pay the Price?

There are many levels to living in Aventura.  Quite literally, the majority of the population density is vertical.  The value of Aventura real estate is estimated to be in the billions. The high billions. If you're considering relocating to the rarefied surroundings of Aventura, just be aware that not all the buildings are new.  Some, even some of the high-rises, have been here since the '70s.  Do your homework, check out what's available, and know that you'll be paying high dollar for the higher floors. The better to see the view, don't you know!  And there are some spectacular views if you can ignore the other tall buildings in the way.  

Define Normal

Other than that, it's a pretty normal small city.  Really? Okay, so there's nothing normal at all about Aventura – as its name suggests, it can be an adventure to live in here.

There is a city government center with a library,  a police force and a fire department.

Back to the Good Things

Even though Aventura is considered a car-centric community, residents do have access to a free bus service. The parks and recreation department maintains a community center, a theater, and several parks for the exclusive use of residents. There's even a dedicated dog park -- assuming the dog brings its master along for exercise.  A three-mile horticultural walkingand jogging trail winds through and alongside the high-rise condos and golf course.  There are great views of the water and the adjacent boats.  It's pretty, for sure.

While Aventura bills itself as a planned community, it's sometimes difficult to remember just what the plan was.  Actually, the keystone golf course and resort hotel, named Turnberry Isle, was the initial name for the area.  But later in its development, one of the main investors remarked on what an "adventure" it was becoming.  The name stuck, with its Spanish twist.  Aventura was incorporated in 1995.

Shop Till You Drop, Then Treat Yourself

Aventura boasts 2,708 businesses, according to the city's website.  Where do they put them?  Well, there's the big indoor mall, of course, where you can be in air-conditioned, opulent splendor as long as your pocketbook can stand it.  It's the fifth largest indoor mall in the United States. Then there's an outdoor mall anchored by bargain-hunter's paradise Loehmann's, the delight of North Miami matrons, and several other malls.  Spending your dough here is not a problem.

Grocery stores of all varieties, both the familiar market for staples, and upscale for natural, organic produce, prime meats, and imported cheeses, are nearby.  So are medical centers and a local pharmacy.

Restaurants range from pancake places to burger joints to bagel shops with deli sandwiches; there are upscale steak restaurants and sushi bars, indoor diners and outdoor eateries.  Within the city boundaries, there are expensive eating-out options, and there are the mall favorites and several popular chains represented -- but you won't find a McDonald's. Never fear, there are plenty close enough. And, yes, there is a Starbuck's.

To find an apartment in Aventura might take some time, but if you want to live in the center of an upscale community, with easy access to the wider Miami-Fort Lauderdale lifestyle, living here could be a perfect choice for you.  You probably won't even miss the McDonald's.

Aventura is one of those places that probably should not even exist.  It’s more a movie set than a real place, but real people live here.  It’s a legend, though, and its manicured golf course and meandering paths can shield the community from the traffic-filled outside world but not quite shut out the Miami reality that lies beyond.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Aventura?
The average rent price for Aventura rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,680.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Aventura?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Aventura include The Waterways, and Adventure Town Center.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Aventura?
Some of the colleges located in the Aventura area include Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, Miami Dade College, and Nova Southeastern University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Aventura?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Aventura from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.

