Palm Beach Atlantic
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
106 Apartments For Rent Near Palm Beach Atlantic
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
46 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Parkline Palm Beaches
591 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,625
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1425 sqft
Put yourself in the pulsing heart of vibrant West Palm Beach and embrace the cultural renaissance of this attractive coastal playland. Live across the street from the new Brightline rail station in an easy-to-walk downtown neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
65 Units Available
Casa Mara
3111 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,775
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1149 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Fall Occupancy! Your oasis awaits you at CasaMara Luxury Apartments in West Palm Beach. Find yourself on a permanent vacation with unabashed luxury and an ultimate all-inclusive lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
64 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Sole at City Center
499 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,353
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,503
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1069 sqft
Six options for floor plans, with some featuring an office den. Units feature spacious layouts, high ceilings and lots of bright light. Community has a three-story resident club, fitness studio and rooftop lounge.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
171 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Oversea
290 North Olive Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,618
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
1197 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
43 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,650
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1028 sqft
Close-to-town apartments in sunny West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Business center, 24-hour gym and coffee bar.
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
31 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Alexander
333 Fern Street, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1413 sqft
Alexander living is what we call the lifestyle you'll experience at the sister residences in downtown West Palm Beach: historically modern, urban funky lofts at Alexander lofts, or the chic, uptown-mod high-rise design of the Alexander, right across
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
14 Units Available
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,550
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Royal Poinciana South, an exclusive apartment home community in Palm Beach. Iconic art deco architecture welcomes you to your private island.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
8 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
$
6 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,407
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Parker Ridge
812 W Lakewood Rd
812 West Lakewood Road, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
975 sqft
This light and bright 3 bed/1 bath home is one of the best deals you will find in West Palm Beach for this price! The bathroom and kitchen have been completely remodeled and feature stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Last updated July 8 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
510 Pacific Grove Drive
510 Pacific Grove Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1391 sqft
This is a nice corner unit... Freshly painted. New carpet!!! 2BE/2BA/1H-BA, Carpet. 1-Car Garage, 1,357 sf. HD Cable TV, Internet, Water, Trash all included with rent! Pets OK with approval.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
410 Evernia Street
410 Evernia Street, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
VACANT! CABLE TV, INTERNET, WATER included in rent! Beautifully FURNISHED/Turnkey 1 Bedroom plus DEN, 1.5 Bath in Downtown West Palm Beach. Spotless condo with South city view.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
616 Clearwater Park Road
616 Clearwater Park Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1080 sqft
Easy living! Beautifully updated, spacious and stylish 2BR/2BA CORNER unit in the Montecito. Lovely layout with new kitchen and baths lives more like a home. Comfortable wood and ceramic flooring throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
430 Amador Lane
430 Amador Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1448 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY!!! 2 LARGE BEDROOMS+ BONUS DEN/OFFICE ON THE 1ST FLOOR. 2 AND 1/2 BATHROOMS, 1 CAR GARAGE. TOWNHOUSE IS UPGRADED WITH CERAMIC AND LAMINATE FLOORING.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
3901 S Flagler Drive
3901 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1178 sqft
HARBOR TOWERS & MARINA CONDO - 1st floor, 2 bed / 2 bath CORNER UNIT with DIRECT NORTH-EASTERN VIEWS OF THE INTRACOASTAL.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
1710 San Benito Way
1710 San Benito Way, West Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2215 sqft
Don't miss this larg,e 2215 sq ft under air, 4 bedroom 3.5 bath w/ 2 car garage, Rent includes basic cable, internet & water. Hurricane impact windows, no need for shutters.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Casa Del Lago
333 Brazilian Avenue
333 Brazilian Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5135 sqft
Pristine rental property! Enjoy the summer waters and ocean breezes in the heart of Palm Beach. A perfect opportunity to enjoy Palm Beach and experience the community. This spectacular home is steps fromthe famous Worth Ave.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
150 Bradley Place
150 Bradley Place, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1430 sqft
This Palm Beach Biltmore 2BR/2BA NW corner unit offers spectacular Intracoastal waterway views as well as Ocean and town views. Fully furnished and equipped.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southside West Palm Beach
4717 S Flagler Drive
4717 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$16,500
5486 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to enjoy the Florida lifestyle in this ''SOSO'' 5BR/4.1BA waterfront home. Large eat in kitchen with all new appliances. Private pool/spa with covered outside kitchen. 3 car garage. Private dock with room for two boats.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
620 Amador Ln
620 Amador Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
Very nice upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with garage and den in gated West Palm Beach community
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
300 S Australian Ave
300 South Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern 1 bedroom 1 bath in high rise building. Walking distance to everything downtown West Palm Beach has to offer.
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
600 S Dixie Hwy
600 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in the center of downtown West Palm Beach.
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
143 Seminole Avenue
143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
2713 sqft
This elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...