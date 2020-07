Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel oven range walk in closets Property Amenities concierge elevator parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pool gym pet friendly hot tub

Welcome to The Shay, a luxury apartment community designed for modern, vibrant living in Shaw- Washington, D.C's most exciting neighborhood. From inspired shopping and bustling nightlife to top-notch restaurants and live music, these sleek and stylish apartment homes let you live where you play. With the excitement of 9th and U streets just a short walk away, The Shay can help you create your own definition of home.