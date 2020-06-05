902 T STREET NW

Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom Apartment in Shaw 2 BD | 2 BA | 1,200 sf | Washer & Dryer In-Unit Rent: $3,800 Available: 9/1/2019 Tenant Responsible for: Gas, water, electric, cable, phone, & internet. Pets: Case-by-case basis w/ pet rent Unit:Beautiful Outside Entry with porch High Ceilings Hardwood Floors Plenty of Storage Space Recessed Lighting Unique eating space Washer & Dryer Kitchen: Eat-in Style w/ unique Mosaic Tile backsplash & Quartz Counter Tops Dishwasher Gas Cooking Stainless Steel Appliances 42~ Cabinetry Baths: 2 Full showers Upgraded fixtures Walk in Showers Mirrored Medicine Cabinets Glass Tile Location: Metro: 3-minute (0.1 miles) walk to Shaw-Howard Univ (Green, Yellow)