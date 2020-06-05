All apartments in Washington
902 T STREET NW

902 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

902 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Large 2 Bedroom Apartment in Shaw 2 BD | 2 BA | 1,200 sf | Washer & Dryer In-Unit Rent: $3,800 Available: 9/1/2019 Tenant Responsible for: Gas, water, electric, cable, phone, & internet. Pets: Case-by-case basis w/ pet rent Unit:Beautiful Outside Entry with porch High Ceilings Hardwood Floors Plenty of Storage Space Recessed Lighting Unique eating space Washer & Dryer Kitchen: Eat-in Style w/ unique Mosaic Tile backsplash & Quartz Counter Tops Dishwasher Gas Cooking Stainless Steel Appliances 42~ Cabinetry Baths: 2 Full showers Upgraded fixtures Walk in Showers Mirrored Medicine Cabinets Glass Tile Location: Metro: 3-minute (0.1 miles) walk to Shaw-Howard Univ (Green, Yellow)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 T STREET NW have any available units?
902 T STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 T STREET NW have?
Some of 902 T STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
902 T STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 T STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 T STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 902 T STREET NW offer parking?
No, 902 T STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 902 T STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 T STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 T STREET NW have a pool?
No, 902 T STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 902 T STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 902 T STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 902 T STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 T STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
