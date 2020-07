Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr concierge bike storage green community guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Avalon at Foxhall has every luxurious detail prepared in their studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in the exclusive upper Northwest Washington, DC neighborhood. All apartments come with spacious floor plans, making it easier to work and play in comfort. Furnished apartments are also available. Avalon at Foxhall is in a prime location, walking distance to major DC metro and bus lines offers breathtaking views coupled with amazing amenities such as a gourmet kitchen, a personal washer and dryer and plenty of closet space, all in one of the most beautiful apartments for rent in Washington DC. Community amenities include a sparkling pool, a rooftop deck and a state of the art fitness center.