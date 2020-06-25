All apartments in Washington
823 L St NE
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

823 L St NE

823 L Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

823 L Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Living Luxe On L - Here's your opportunity to live in the heart of all H St and Union Market have to offer in this Federal renovated townhouse!

Moments from the new Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Union Market, and the NoMa Red Line Metro.

Opportunity knocks to live on the quiet tree-lined and coveted L street!

Walking in, you will find a bright and open living space, with exposed brick, refinished hardwood floors, beautiful center stairwell, and space to entertain. The renovated kitchen is outfitted with with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile and ample cabinet space.

Each spacious bedroom is flooded with natural light, vaulted ceilings, and has gracious closet space. The two skylights, as well as front and rear gardens are bonuses to this incredible home!

Finally, secure, off-street PARKING completes this rare offering in the neighborhood.

Pets welcome. No smoking.

Inquire electronically to schedule your showing.

(RLNE4850388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 L St NE have any available units?
823 L St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 L St NE have?
Some of 823 L St NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 L St NE currently offering any rent specials?
823 L St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 L St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 L St NE is pet friendly.
Does 823 L St NE offer parking?
Yes, 823 L St NE offers parking.
Does 823 L St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 L St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 L St NE have a pool?
No, 823 L St NE does not have a pool.
Does 823 L St NE have accessible units?
No, 823 L St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 823 L St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 L St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
