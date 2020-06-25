823 L St NE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Living Luxe On L - Here's your opportunity to live in the heart of all H St and Union Market have to offer in this Federal renovated townhouse!



Moments from the new Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Union Market, and the NoMa Red Line Metro.



Opportunity knocks to live on the quiet tree-lined and coveted L street!



Walking in, you will find a bright and open living space, with exposed brick, refinished hardwood floors, beautiful center stairwell, and space to entertain. The renovated kitchen is outfitted with with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile and ample cabinet space.



Each spacious bedroom is flooded with natural light, vaulted ceilings, and has gracious closet space. The two skylights, as well as front and rear gardens are bonuses to this incredible home!



Finally, secure, off-street PARKING completes this rare offering in the neighborhood.



Pets welcome. No smoking.



Inquire electronically to schedule your showing.



(RLNE4850388)