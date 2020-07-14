Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven Property Amenities green community cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome to Isabella Apartments at 1483 Newton NW, situated on the vibran14th Street core of Columbia Heights. Our 39 brand new modern apartment homes offer affordability, accessibility and comfort all in one location. With a Walk Score of 96, a Transit Score of 83 and a Biking Score of 83, The Isabella is an urban dweller's paradise! Steps from the Columbia Heights Metro Station (Green and Yellow Lines) and the 14th Street bus lines, commuting can't be any easier!



Individual climate control with modern Nest Thermostats along with open floor plans, chef islands*, stainless steel and energy efficient kitchen appliances and in-home laundry in every apartment provide the residents of Isabella with the comfort of modern living in a historically significant address.



You can have it all at Isabella.