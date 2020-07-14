All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Isabella

1483 Newton St NW · (734) 436-2199
Location

1483 Newton St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1483-101 · Avail. now

$1,699

Studio · 1 Bath · 316 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1483-106 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 517 sqft

Unit 1483-205 · Avail. now

$1,899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 467 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1483-408 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,616

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Isabella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
green community
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome to Isabella Apartments at 1483 Newton NW, situated on the vibran14th Street core of Columbia Heights. Our 39 brand new modern apartment homes offer affordability, accessibility and comfort all in one location. With a Walk Score of 96, a Transit Score of 83 and a Biking Score of 83, The Isabella is an urban dweller's paradise! Steps from the Columbia Heights Metro Station (Green and Yellow Lines) and the 14th Street bus lines, commuting can't be any easier!

Individual climate control with modern Nest Thermostats along with open floor plans, chef islands*, stainless steel and energy efficient kitchen appliances and in-home laundry in every apartment provide the residents of Isabella with the comfort of modern living in a historically significant address.

You can have it all at Isabella.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
fee: $350 per dog
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $25/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Isabella have any available units?
Isabella has 4 units available starting at $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Isabella have?
Some of Isabella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Isabella currently offering any rent specials?
Isabella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Isabella pet-friendly?
Yes, Isabella is pet friendly.
Does Isabella offer parking?
No, Isabella does not offer parking.
Does Isabella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Isabella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Isabella have a pool?
No, Isabella does not have a pool.
Does Isabella have accessible units?
No, Isabella does not have accessible units.
Does Isabella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Isabella has units with dishwashers.
