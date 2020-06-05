All apartments in Washington
730 24TH STREET NW
730 24TH STREET NW

730 24th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

730 24th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
Available now! Sunny 1 BR/1 BA residence in Foggy Bottom. Super stylish and functional recently installed kitchen with gas cooking and plenty of cabinets. Updated bath, walk-in closet in the bedroom. Fabulous views of DC from the extra large balcony. Shared rooftop with amazing views of the Washington Monument, Kennedy Center and all of DC. Secure building with 24/7 security & concierge. Blocks to Foggy Bottom-GWU metro, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,shops & restaurants. This location is a walkers paradise. Easy walking to Georgetown, Dupont Circle or Downtown! Street Parking and partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 24TH STREET NW have any available units?
730 24TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 24TH STREET NW have?
Some of 730 24TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 24TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
730 24TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 24TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 730 24TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 730 24TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 730 24TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 730 24TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 24TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 24TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 730 24TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 730 24TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 730 24TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 730 24TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 730 24TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
