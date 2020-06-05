730 24TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge

Available now! Sunny 1 BR/1 BA residence in Foggy Bottom. Super stylish and functional recently installed kitchen with gas cooking and plenty of cabinets. Updated bath, walk-in closet in the bedroom. Fabulous views of DC from the extra large balcony. Shared rooftop with amazing views of the Washington Monument, Kennedy Center and all of DC. Secure building with 24/7 security & concierge. Blocks to Foggy Bottom-GWU metro, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's,shops & restaurants. This location is a walkers paradise. Easy walking to Georgetown, Dupont Circle or Downtown! Street Parking and partially furnished.