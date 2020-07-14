Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill carport clubhouse fire pit hot tub internet access media room smoke-free community

Eliot on 4th is anything but your typical apartment community. Inspired by the timeless style of this mid-century neighborhood, striking the perfect balance between natural and man-made elements, Eliot on 4th combines the fabric of this historic Waterfront neighborhood with the perfect, peaceful haven.Seated less than one block to the Waterfront Metro station and steps from everything the city has to offer this luxury community offers a variety of generously sized apartment homes, ranging from one-, one + flex space, and two-bedroom homes, to two-level, two-bedroom townhomes with patios. Touting high-end features that include floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens with Caesarstone Quartz countertops, Moen chrome fixtures, and sustainable wood floors, Eliot on 4th offers you a true sanctuary to live.