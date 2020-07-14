All apartments in Washington
Find more places like Eliot on 4th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Eliot on 4th
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Eliot on 4th

1001 4th St SW · (202) 765-3393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH OF RENT-FREE LIVING - Move in by 7.31.2020 --- 1-month free on all floor plans! Must move-in by August 15th to qualify. Please contact the Leasing Office for more details.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1001 4th St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0205 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 0505 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Unit 0605 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1133 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,061

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit 0322 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,394

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1221 sqft

Unit 0228 · Avail. now

$3,518

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eliot on 4th.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
media room
smoke-free community
Eliot on 4th is anything but your typical apartment community. Inspired by the timeless style of this mid-century neighborhood, striking the perfect balance between natural and man-made elements, Eliot on 4th combines the fabric of this historic Waterfront neighborhood with the perfect, peaceful haven.Seated less than one block to the Waterfront Metro station and steps from everything the city has to offer this luxury community offers a variety of generously sized apartment homes, ranging from one-, one + flex space, and two-bedroom homes, to two-level, two-bedroom townhomes with patios. Touting high-end features that include floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens with Caesarstone Quartz countertops, Moen chrome fixtures, and sustainable wood floors, Eliot on 4th offers you a true sanctuary to live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $750-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $250 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $100
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $500 (non-refundable) pet fee and $50 monthly pet rent per pet. There is a weight limit of 50 lbs. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eliot on 4th have any available units?
Eliot on 4th has 23 units available starting at $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Eliot on 4th have?
Some of Eliot on 4th's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eliot on 4th currently offering any rent specials?
Eliot on 4th is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH OF RENT-FREE LIVING - Move in by 7.31.2020 --- 1-month free on all floor plans! Must move-in by August 15th to qualify. Please contact the Leasing Office for more details.
Is Eliot on 4th pet-friendly?
Yes, Eliot on 4th is pet friendly.
Does Eliot on 4th offer parking?
Yes, Eliot on 4th offers parking.
Does Eliot on 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eliot on 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eliot on 4th have a pool?
No, Eliot on 4th does not have a pool.
Does Eliot on 4th have accessible units?
No, Eliot on 4th does not have accessible units.
Does Eliot on 4th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eliot on 4th has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Eliot on 4th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
eaves Tunlaw Gardens
3903 Davis Pl NW
Washington, DC 20007
President Madison
1908 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity