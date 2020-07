Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access valet service

Built in 1911, this meticulously refurbished Beaux-Arts Revival building holds luxurious apartment homes in a premier setting one block from the White House.

This historic Beaux-Arts Revival building has been meticulously restored and renovated with contemporary features including limed oak flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, expansive windows, and 9- to 12-foot ceilings. Select homes feature private terraces and picture-perfect views of the Washington Monument. Complemented by a 24-hour concierge and service that rivals the hospitality of a luxury hotel, The Woodward holds modern living with timeless appeal