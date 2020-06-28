Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
67 Forrester St Sw
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:15 AM
67 Forrester St Sw
67 Forrester Street Southwest
No Longer Available
Location
67 Forrester Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious wooden floor with back deck on bus line few minutes from Bowling Airforce Base; DC Metropolitan Police Academy; Fire Academy; Home Land Security
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 67 Forrester St Sw have any available units?
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
Washington Rent Report
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 67 Forrester St Sw currently offering any rent specials?
67 Forrester St Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Forrester St Sw pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Washington
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 67 Forrester St Sw offer parking?
No, 67 Forrester St Sw does not offer parking.
Does 67 Forrester St Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Forrester St Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Forrester St Sw have a pool?
No, 67 Forrester St Sw does not have a pool.
Does 67 Forrester St Sw have accessible units?
No, 67 Forrester St Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Forrester St Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Forrester St Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Forrester St Sw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 67 Forrester St Sw has units with air conditioning.
