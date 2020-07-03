Rent Calculator
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
520 E Archibald Walk SE
520 East Archibald Walk Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
520 East Archibald Walk Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Archibald Walk SE - Property Id: 90353
Historic Capitol Hill Alley House
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90353
Property Id 90353
(RLNE5385633)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 520 E Archibald Walk SE have any available units?
520 E Archibald Walk SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 520 E Archibald Walk SE have?
Some of 520 E Archibald Walk SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 520 E Archibald Walk SE currently offering any rent specials?
520 E Archibald Walk SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E Archibald Walk SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 E Archibald Walk SE is pet friendly.
Does 520 E Archibald Walk SE offer parking?
No, 520 E Archibald Walk SE does not offer parking.
Does 520 E Archibald Walk SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 E Archibald Walk SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E Archibald Walk SE have a pool?
No, 520 E Archibald Walk SE does not have a pool.
Does 520 E Archibald Walk SE have accessible units?
No, 520 E Archibald Walk SE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E Archibald Walk SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 E Archibald Walk SE has units with dishwashers.
