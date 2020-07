âme at Meridian Hill.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage bocce court cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments game room key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

A historic building. An unprecedented transformation. A new home for you. Welcome to âme, a new perspective on city living. Sitting atop Meridian Hill, overlooking its emerald park, âme offers stress-free access to public transit and the city’s burgeoning music scene, electrifying nightlife and world-renowned restaurants. Our truly transformative building connects you to a rich history and an elevated and modernized sanctuary. For those who believe character comes in many forms and inspiration can be found in the details, âme is your kindred soul. Brand new apartments now leasing.