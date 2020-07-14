All apartments in Washington
Pershing House
Pershing House

3701 16th St NW · (202) 759-2725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3701 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Petworth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 500 · Avail. now

$1,610

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pershing House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
lobby
Located in the heart of Mount Pleasant on 16th Street, we offer studios, one- and two- bedroom apartments, uniquely designed to fit your lifestyle in the nation’s capital. You can walk almost anywhere, from the Columbia Heights Metro Station to Adams Morgan and U Street. Our proximity to some of the best restaurants in the city, bars, grocery stores, and museums completes the true Washington D.C. living experience. Tour today and make Pershing House - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: on street garage.
Storage Details: storage in garage: select units at no cost

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pershing House have any available units?
Pershing House has a unit available for $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Pershing House have?
Some of Pershing House's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pershing House currently offering any rent specials?
Pershing House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pershing House pet-friendly?
No, Pershing House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does Pershing House offer parking?
Yes, Pershing House offers parking.
Does Pershing House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pershing House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pershing House have a pool?
No, Pershing House does not have a pool.
Does Pershing House have accessible units?
No, Pershing House does not have accessible units.
Does Pershing House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pershing House has units with dishwashers.
