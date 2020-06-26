All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

512 TENNESSE AVE NE

512 Tennessee Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

512 Tennessee Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great opportunity to lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom , 2 bath unit. Large deck, Tankless HWH, HWF, W/D Marble, Stainless steel centrally located close to the H St corridor. 2 available: $3150 & $3,000. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 TENNESSE AVE NE have any available units?
512 TENNESSE AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 TENNESSE AVE NE have?
Some of 512 TENNESSE AVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 TENNESSE AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
512 TENNESSE AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 TENNESSE AVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 512 TENNESSE AVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 512 TENNESSE AVE NE offer parking?
No, 512 TENNESSE AVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 512 TENNESSE AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 TENNESSE AVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 TENNESSE AVE NE have a pool?
No, 512 TENNESSE AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 512 TENNESSE AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 512 TENNESSE AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 512 TENNESSE AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 TENNESSE AVE NE has units with dishwashers.
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW
Washington, DC 20001

