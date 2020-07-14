All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:03 AM

Rocksboro Apartments

1717 R St NW · (205) 832-4602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease now and receive $1,000 off your 1st month's rent! Specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change. Minimum lease term required to receive the special is 13 months.
Location

1717 R St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,408

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 248 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,426

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 248 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,456

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rocksboro Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
internet access
package receiving
Boutique living, and extraordinary location on R street in Dupont. The Rocksboro is within easy reach of the Dupont Circle Metro station, and within steps of shops and retailers including Whole Foods, Glen’s Garden Market, Starbucks, Bluemercury, The Proper Topper, Lou Lou, Secondi, VIDA Fitness and many more! This controlled access, pet friendly community offers DC Residents a variety of apartment homes to choose from ranging from micro efficiencies to two bedrooms. Each apartment is pre-wired for high speed internet access, offers an abundance of closet space, hardwood floors, and high ceilings. Our service team is available 24 hours a day and you can access your resident account online at any time; day or night. Call today to schedule your personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rocksboro Apartments have any available units?
Rocksboro Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,408 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Rocksboro Apartments have?
Some of Rocksboro Apartments's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rocksboro Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rocksboro Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Lease now and receive $1,000 off your 1st month's rent! Specials are for a limited time only and are subject to change. Minimum lease term required to receive the special is 13 months.
Is Rocksboro Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rocksboro Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rocksboro Apartments offer parking?
No, Rocksboro Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Rocksboro Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rocksboro Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rocksboro Apartments have a pool?
No, Rocksboro Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Rocksboro Apartments have accessible units?
No, Rocksboro Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Rocksboro Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rocksboro Apartments has units with dishwashers.
