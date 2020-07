Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit green community key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all. See a concert at The Wharf, cheer on the Nats at the ballpark, wander The National Mall or hop on 395 to get out of town - all just minutes from your doorstep. With a confident eye for style and convenience, Novel South Capitol is apartment living, shared co-working and cafe life all in one. From the on-site cafe to the unparalleled rooftop, Novel's selection of amenities meets your every need. Co-work from the cafe, sweat it out in the fitness center, meet a new friend at the dog run, or catch some rays (and spectacular views) by the rooftop pool. The residences at Novel South Capitol are designed with sophistication, convenience and your comfort in mind, offering life with style at Novel South Capitol.