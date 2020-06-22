Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 504 I Street NW.
504 I Street NW
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM
504 I Street NW
504 I Street Northwest
No Longer Available
504 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Features and Amenities
5th floor
White cabinets and white appliances
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 504 I Street NW have any available units?
504 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 504 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
504 I Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 I Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 504 I Street NW is not pet friendly.
Does 504 I Street NW offer parking?
No, 504 I Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 504 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 504 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 504 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 504 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 504 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 I Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 I Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 I Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
