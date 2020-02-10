503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265

Amenities
This tastefully furnished studio apartment will make you feel right at home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Apartment 202 offers a cozy open plan kitchen and living space that is perfect for the professional on the go. The kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes. A large flatscreen HDTV rests on the wall beside the comfortable queen sized bed. The apartment offers a well sized desk and a buttery leather armchair in front of high windows for you to enjoy a view of the charming neighborhood while you work, dine, or relax. The full bath is all white and immaculately clean, including both a shower and bathtub. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing and luggage. You have free access to a full sized washer and dryer unit in the basement of the Flats.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Upon request
View: City View
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: No
Maid service: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in building
HDTV in unit
Wireless Internet