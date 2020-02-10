All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265

503 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

503 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This tastefully furnished studio apartment will make you feel right at home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Apartment 202 offers a cozy open plan kitchen and living space that is perfect for the professional on the go. The kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes. A large flatscreen HDTV rests on the wall beside the comfortable queen sized bed. The apartment offers a well sized desk and a buttery leather armchair in front of high windows for you to enjoy a view of the charming neighborhood while you work, dine, or relax. The full bath is all white and immaculately clean, including both a shower and bathtub. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing and luggage. You have free access to a full sized washer and dryer unit in the basement of the Flats.

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Upon request
View: City View
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: No
Maid service: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in building
View: City View
HDTV in unit
Wireless Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 have any available units?
503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 have?
Some of 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 currently offering any rent specials?
503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 pet-friendly?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 offer parking?
Yes, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 offers parking.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 have a pool?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 does not have a pool.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 have accessible units?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265 has units with dishwashers.

