503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 265

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

This tastefully furnished studio apartment will make you feel right at home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Apartment 202 offers a cozy open plan kitchen and living space that is perfect for the professional on the go. The kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes. A large flatscreen HDTV rests on the wall beside the comfortable queen sized bed. The apartment offers a well sized desk and a buttery leather armchair in front of high windows for you to enjoy a view of the charming neighborhood while you work, dine, or relax. The full bath is all white and immaculately clean, including both a shower and bathtub. The studio also features a well sized closet unit to fit all of your clothing and luggage. You have free access to a full sized washer and dryer unit in the basement of the Flats.



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking: Upon request

View: City View

Non-smoking

Sofabeds: No

Maid service: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:in building

HDTV in unit

Wireless Internet