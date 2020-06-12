All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

4952 JUST STREET NE

4952 Just Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4952 Just Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4952 JUST STREET NE have any available units?
4952 JUST STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4952 JUST STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
4952 JUST STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4952 JUST STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 4952 JUST STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4952 JUST STREET NE offer parking?
No, 4952 JUST STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 4952 JUST STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4952 JUST STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4952 JUST STREET NE have a pool?
No, 4952 JUST STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 4952 JUST STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 4952 JUST STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4952 JUST STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4952 JUST STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4952 JUST STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4952 JUST STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
