All apartments in Washington
4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM
1 of 19
4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE
4654 Hillside Road Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4654 Hillside Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Fort Dupont
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
4 bedroom 2 bath home. New windows, carpet and fixtures. spacious with two full baths. close to subway, metro and all corridors of the city.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have any available units?
4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE offer parking?
No, 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not offer parking.
Does 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4654 HILLSIDE ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.
