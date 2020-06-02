All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW

4344 Ellicott Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4344 Ellicott Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL 6 BEDROOM HOUSE, FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. HARDWOODS REFINISHED ON MAIN LEVEL AND STAIRCASE. MAIN LEVEL AND UPPER LEVEL HAVE SEPARATE HEATING ZONES. CLOSE TO TENLEYTOWN METRO AND ABOUT 1 MILE TO AU CAMPUS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW have any available units?
4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW have?
Some of 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW offer parking?
No, 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University