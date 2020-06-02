4344 ELLICOTT STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

WONDERFUL 6 BEDROOM HOUSE, FRESHLY PAINTED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. HARDWOODS REFINISHED ON MAIN LEVEL AND STAIRCASE. MAIN LEVEL AND UPPER LEVEL HAVE SEPARATE HEATING ZONES. CLOSE TO TENLEYTOWN METRO AND ABOUT 1 MILE TO AU CAMPUS.