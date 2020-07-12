/
1008 Apartments for rent in AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley, Washington, DC
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1188 sqft
Luxury building with units that have microwaves, ranges and front-load washer/dryer sets. Ultra-convenient amenities include bike parking, Zipcar and concierge. Excellent location in Tenleytown close to Kitty O'Sheas, Perl Perl and Rock Creek Park.
5327 43rd Street Northwest
5327 43rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2680 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and updated 4BR/3.
4226 FESSENDEN ST NW
4226 Fessenden Street Northwest, Washington, DC
7 Bedrooms
$7,000
Beautiful, spacious, and light filled home. 4 finished levels. MAIN: LR w/FP, separate .
4335 VAN NESS STREET NW
4335 Van Ness Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2322 sqft
Welcome to your new rental in the American University Park community of Washington, DC. This colonial features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. A beautiful lot with a detached 2 car garage, alley and street parking.
4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW
4715 Brandywine Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
The newly renovated and expanded home is in a great location in AU Park, close to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown and Spring Valley. The welcoming front porch leads to a spacious living room with fireplace.
4301 MILITARY ROAD NW
4301 Military Road Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
898 sqft
Stunning two bedroom two bathroom condo or one bedroom and den(second bedroom has no window)ideally located in Friendship Heights close to shops , restaurants and public transportation.
5326 43RD STREET NW
5326 43rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3068 sqft
Fabulous location in the heart of Chevy Chase, walk to Metro, shops, restaurants. Tastefully renovated, spacious 3 bdrm, 3.5 ba with open floorpan.
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,806
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,831
1269 sqft
Overlooking Rock Creek Park, the community has a rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center. Interiors include oak floors, walls of windows and formal dining rooms. Flexible lease terms and online rent payment options.
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,481
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1220 sqft
A short drive away from some of the best museums and parks that Washington, D.C. has to offer, including the Smithsonian Museum. Residents enjoy access to the rooftop deck, fitness center and trash valet services.
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,189
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,758
1150 sqft
Historic Georgetown neighborhood with restaurants, bars and cultural activities nearby. Pet-friendly building with concierge service, heated indoor pool, clubhouse and piano room. Luxury units with sunrooms, private balconies and on-site parking.
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1550 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by large trees, parks, and eateries, just moments from Van Ness Metro. Generously sized units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, a patio, and much more. Tranquil, convenient neighborhood.
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Willard Towers
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,655
818 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
1079 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,641
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,585
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1013 sqft
Located in a historic area with Art Deco styling. Walk to restaurants, taverns and shopping. Cable-ready units with hardwood floors, blinds, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,999
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
901 sqft
Studios and one- and two-bedroom units in sleek, modern building. Just off the Red Line. Breathtaking views of U.S. Capitol and National Cathedral from patio or balcony.
The Highlands of Chevy Chase
5480 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$1,695
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,979
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe, air conditioned apartments located in the heart of the Friendship Heights section of Chevy Chase, MD. A quick commute to Washington, D.C. and just minutes from Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring.
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,698
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,961
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,478
978 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, unique floor plans and designer lighting. Amenities include pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge services. Located near the Washington National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University.
North Park
4615 N Park Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,736
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1500 sqft
Gorgeous apartment homes feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and patio/balcony. Great location, just minutes from the middle of Old Town and downtown Washington, D.C. Near Mount Vernon Trail and National Harbor.
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,966
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,458
1277 sqft
Views of the National Cathedral and within walking distance of the United States Naval Observatory, Cathedral Commons offers loft apartments and townhouses in a central D.C. location. Smoke-free community and internet access as standard.
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,899
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Connecticut House Apartments is in the desirable Van Ness/Forest Hills Neighborhood and is less than a five-minute walk from the Van Ness Metro Station, giving residents quick and convenient access to anywhere they need to go in the greater DC area.
The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,800
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1081 sqft
Within walking distance to area restaurants and the National Cathedral. Close to the Tenleytown Metro. Apartments include oversized windows with a view, hardwood flooring and open floor plans. Reserved parking provided. Controlled access.
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,350
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
663 sqft
Located on a tree-lined avenue of historic Chevy Chase. Rock Creek Park and the Friendship Heights Metro Station are a short drive away. Bay windows, hardwood floors, art deco tubs and designer lighting in apartments.
