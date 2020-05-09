417 15th Street NW

Amenities

Welcome to the bustling and engaging Capitol Hill. When you stay at E ST HOMESTEAD you are close to all things D.C. It caters to family friendly activities, nightlife, the US Capital, Eastern Market and much more! Quick access to I-95, I-295, 695, & DC Metro. The parking is FREE! The neighborhood is culturally rich, with an 96 WalkScore, 96 BikeScore in the heart of one of the oldest neighborhoods in D.C.! We are happy to host couples, solo adventurers, business travelers, and families.



Some of the governments most powerful edifices the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court and the U.S. House and Senate make their homes on this famed incline, where Instagram-ready views of the Capitol Dome come at almost every turn.



Capitol Hill is one of the citys most popular places to live, with 19th-century rowhouses and a market plus a vibrant dining and nightlife scene. Politicos, easy going staffers and tourists alike head to the neighborhood both for its government buildings like the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court and the surrounding historic, walkable, restaurant-filled blocks.



Tour the U.S. Capitol via its impressive visitors center; guides lead small groups under the intricately painted, 180-plus-foot dome and past the dimly lit Old Supreme Court Chamber. Youll need a reservation for the tour or to visit Congress or the Senate (when they are in session); for the latter, just contact your senator or house representative.



Nearby, the Library of Congress impressive 1897 Thomas Jefferson building is open for tours that reveal its Italian-Renaissance style architecture and gilt murals plus the stunning, circular main reading room with its 160-foot-high ceiling.



Other attractions include the Folger Shakespeare Library (the worlds largest collection of the authors timeless works), and the glassed-in U.S. Botanic Garden at the base of Capitol Hill, which holds palms, ferns and orchids and provides a peaceful escape.



Nineteenth and early 20th-century rowhouses (think turrets, stained glass and ironwork) lead to throwback commercial zones. Eastern Market, an 1873 redbrick building houses grocers, bakers and pasta makers inside every day plus a lively weekend bazaar with produce, crafts and antiques. The nearby micro-neighborhood of Barracks Row centers on 8th Street SE, where vintage storefronts hold oyster houses, pubby bars and foodie-focused restaurants.



Closer to the Capitol, Massachusetts Avenue NE has multiple restaurants and longtime watering holes.



(Sourced from DC Capital)