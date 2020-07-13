All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
Reed Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Reed Row
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

Reed Row

Open Now until 6pm
2101 Champlain St NW · (202) 335-1755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free! Now Hosting In Person & Virtual Tours!
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2101 Champlain St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,976

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 437 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 319 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,371

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,397

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$2,403

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 415 · Avail. Aug 28

$3,261

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 873 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reed Row.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
dog grooming area
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
At Reed Row you will find a diverse mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes, blending minimalist design with thoughtful layouts; all within the location you dreamed of. Just steps away from restaurants, shops and more, you will find the perfect balance of convenience and serenity. Our Adams Morgan Washington, DC apartments will give you everything you want and more in a home! What makes Reed Row unique, in addition to the floor-plan layouts, is its alignment with nearby historic surroundings, while at the same time providing an eclectic, urban sophistication reflective of the greater Adams Morgan community. Aside from being in the perfect location, Reed Row apartments provide luxury, comfort, and a friendly community to all of our residents. Our homes include ample amount of built-in storage, walk-in closets, and a full size washer and dryer for your convenience. Your Reed Row apartment will have a spacious kitchen and bathroom equipped with beautiful quartz coun

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Reserved Parking Available: $275/month.
Storage Details: $100 per storage unit

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Reed Row have any available units?
Reed Row has 10 units available starting at $1,976 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Reed Row have?
Some of Reed Row's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reed Row currently offering any rent specials?
Reed Row is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free! Now Hosting In Person & Virtual Tours!
Is Reed Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Reed Row is pet friendly.
Does Reed Row offer parking?
Yes, Reed Row offers parking.
Does Reed Row have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reed Row offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reed Row have a pool?
No, Reed Row does not have a pool.
Does Reed Row have accessible units?
Yes, Reed Row has accessible units.
Does Reed Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reed Row has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Rockford Apartments
1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Aria on L
300 L St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University