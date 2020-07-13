Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge green community bike storage lobby elevator package receiving

Located in the vibrant U Street corridor in Washington, D.C. you’ll find that Elysium Fourteen will make you feel like a true “District” resident the moment you move in. Step into our boutique lobby and immediately you are met with the feeling of being home; not only are our residents neighbors, they’re family. Our Resident Clubhouse and Rooftop deck offer amenities that will take away worries from a long day. Stunning views are easily seen while you are nestled in the plush outdoor seating that overlooks our neighborhood. Swoon at our sumptuous and sleek kitchens with modern finishes and California-style islands, indulge in the natural light from the oversized picture windows which showcase the beautiful wood flooring and spacious living areas. Storage isn’t an issue as your home provides large walk-in closets to keep yourself organized and clutter-free. A new Smart Home Program is coming soon, allowing you to control features such as lighting and locks via an app on your phone or