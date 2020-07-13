All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Elysium Fourteen

Open Now until 6pm
1925 14th Street Northwest · (833) 361-5313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1925 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,050

Studio · 1 Bath · 471 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 644 sqft

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 904 · Avail. Aug 26

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1191 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elysium Fourteen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
green community
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
green community
bike storage
lobby
elevator
package receiving
Located in the vibrant U Street corridor in Washington, D.C. you’ll find that Elysium Fourteen will make you feel like a true “District” resident the moment you move in. Step into our boutique lobby and immediately you are met with the feeling of being home; not only are our residents neighbors, they’re family. Our Resident Clubhouse and Rooftop deck offer amenities that will take away worries from a long day. Stunning views are easily seen while you are nestled in the plush outdoor seating that overlooks our neighborhood. Swoon at our sumptuous and sleek kitchens with modern finishes and California-style islands, indulge in the natural light from the oversized picture windows which showcase the beautiful wood flooring and spacious living areas. Storage isn’t an issue as your home provides large walk-in closets to keep yourself organized and clutter-free. A new Smart Home Program is coming soon, allowing you to control features such as lighting and locks via an app on your phone or

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elysium Fourteen have any available units?
Elysium Fourteen has 4 units available starting at $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Elysium Fourteen have?
Some of Elysium Fourteen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elysium Fourteen currently offering any rent specials?
Elysium Fourteen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elysium Fourteen pet-friendly?
Yes, Elysium Fourteen is pet friendly.
Does Elysium Fourteen offer parking?
No, Elysium Fourteen does not offer parking.
Does Elysium Fourteen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elysium Fourteen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elysium Fourteen have a pool?
No, Elysium Fourteen does not have a pool.
Does Elysium Fourteen have accessible units?
No, Elysium Fourteen does not have accessible units.
Does Elysium Fourteen have units with dishwashers?
No, Elysium Fourteen does not have units with dishwashers.
