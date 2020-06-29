Rent Calculator
401 8TH STREET NE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:18 AM
1 of 4
401 8TH STREET NE
401 8th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
401 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Very large one bed condo with large kitchen.. hardwood floors throughout. minutes to union station and US Capitol....Directions: Corner of 8th and D St NE. Above the Jacob's coffee shop( 2nd floor)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 8TH STREET NE have any available units?
401 8TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 401 8TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
401 8TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 8TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 401 8TH STREET NE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 401 8TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 401 8TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 401 8TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 8TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 8TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 401 8TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 401 8TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 401 8TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 8TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 8TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 8TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 8TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
