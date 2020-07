Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Recently upscale remodeled Super Charming 2 level row-home with 2 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs, open living room / dining area / kitchen and laundry on the first level. New kitchen with granite countertop and stainless appliances, and new bath with marble tile. Nice Size private backyard is fenced. 15 minute walk to the metro or the H Street trolley line. Easy Parking, GREAT RENTAL!