Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2925 KANAWHA ST NW
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:48 PM

2925 KANAWHA ST NW

2925 Kanawha Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Kanawha Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious living room with fireplace. Separate dining room. Den with powder room. Custom marble kitchen with ceramic tiled screened porch. Finished attic could be private office or playroom. Generous lower level with extra freezer, Jacuzzi tub. Sep laundry. Fenced rear yard. Garage plus off-street parking. Lafayette-Deal-Wilson DC Public Schools. 15 min from downtown & Bethesda. Owner will consider leases from 12-48 months. Credit scores of 700 +. Submit applications online at: www.longandfoster.com/rentals/2925-Kanawha-Street-NW-Washington-DC-20015-269071919

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 KANAWHA ST NW have any available units?
2925 KANAWHA ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 KANAWHA ST NW have?
Some of 2925 KANAWHA ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 KANAWHA ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
2925 KANAWHA ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 KANAWHA ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 2925 KANAWHA ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2925 KANAWHA ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 2925 KANAWHA ST NW offers parking.
Does 2925 KANAWHA ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 KANAWHA ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 KANAWHA ST NW have a pool?
No, 2925 KANAWHA ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 2925 KANAWHA ST NW have accessible units?
No, 2925 KANAWHA ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 KANAWHA ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 KANAWHA ST NW has units with dishwashers.
