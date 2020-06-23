2925 KANAWHA ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious living room with fireplace. Separate dining room. Den with powder room. Custom marble kitchen with ceramic tiled screened porch. Finished attic could be private office or playroom. Generous lower level with extra freezer, Jacuzzi tub. Sep laundry. Fenced rear yard. Garage plus off-street parking. Lafayette-Deal-Wilson DC Public Schools. 15 min from downtown & Bethesda. Owner will consider leases from 12-48 months. Credit scores of 700 +. Submit applications online at: www.longandfoster.com/rentals/2925-Kanawha-Street-NW-Washington-DC-20015-269071919