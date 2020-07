Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving

Located in between DuPont Circle and Logan Circle, The Newport West Apartments are steps away from everything you need. Just off the corner of 14th St, you are in DC's most active and vibrant location. Come see our unique 2-story apartment homes with access to a roof-top pool in the hottest neighborhood in DC!