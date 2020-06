Amenities

1 Bed, 1 Bath with washer/dryer 2 blocks to Woodley Park-Zoo Metro - Fantastic location for this quiet, lower level 1 bed/1 bath rental with in-unit washer/dryer. Only 2 blocks to Woodley Park-Zoo Metro Station, 3 blocks to Oyster School. Tenant only pays electric and internet available for $30/month from upstairs landlord. Street parking available with access to unit via rear alley. Min 12 month lease.



(RLNE2714938)