Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court accessible on-site laundry hot tub internet access lobby

Connecticut Heights Apartments in Washington, DC offers a choice of vintage-style, mid-rise apartments with old-world charm or modern, high-rise living. Located right on Connecticut Avenue, you'll have the Metrobus at your front door and will be walking distance to Van Ness Metro. Enjoy the nearby jogging and biking trails at Rock Creek Park or stay home and enjoy our outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, heated indoor pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis courts and concierge service. Our spacious apartments include premium appliances, hardwood floors and large picture windows. All utilities are included except electricity.