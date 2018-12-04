All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2733 35TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2733 35TH STREET NW
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

2733 35TH STREET NW

2733 35th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Woodley Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2733 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have any available units?
2733 35TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2733 35TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2733 35TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 35TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2733 35TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 35TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2733 35TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2733 35TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2733 35TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2733 35TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2733 35TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 35TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW
Washington, DC 20024
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University