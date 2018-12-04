Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
2733 35TH STREET NW
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM
1 of 35
2733 35TH STREET NW
2733 35th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2733 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Woodley Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have any available units?
2733 35TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2733 35TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2733 35TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2733 35TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2733 35TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 35TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2733 35TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2733 35TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2733 35TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2733 35TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2733 35TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 35TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 35TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
