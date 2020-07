Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving conference room bike storage internet access lobby rent controlled

Utilities are included at Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, DC, which offers spacious apartments featuring high ceilings, hard surface flooring, a dramatic wall of windows and plenty of closet space. We are located in a park-like neighborhood, but within walking distance of the National Zoo, Adams Morgan, Dupont Circle, the unique shops and restaurants of Woodley Park and all the conveniences of Connecticut Avenue. Great amenities include the furnished rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center.